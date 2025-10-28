Café Had One Size Fits All Pastry Bags They Used For Every Item They Sold, But Then Corporate Decided They Needed Different Bags For Paninis

Not all corporate decisions make sense.

What would you do if upper management sent you thousands of new supplies that didn’t even work for the product they were designed for?

Would you grin and bear it? Or would you start questioning why you’re still working there at all?

In today’s story, one cafe manager recounts dealing with this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

Corporate Shenanigans I swear corporate’s motto was “If it’s not broke, fix it until it is.” Rude customers and lazy coworkers are one thing, but dealing with corporate constantly screwing things up is what really made me quit managing at this chain of cafes. We had these little paninis that we’d put in pastry bags. These bags were used for all the pastries we had, which ranged from cookies to big muffins to croissants and everything in between, so using a big, one-size-fits-all pastry bag made sense.

It didn’t seem like corporate actually tried the bags.

These paninis were skinny and long, so we just rolled the bags around the sandwich; it worked just fine. Of course, since it worked, corporate had to find a way to make it not work. They decided to create new bags that would fit the paninis just right, so we had bags for the other 20 items and individual bags for this one thing. Of course, they didn’t actually try putting the paninis into the bags before getting thousands of them manufactured and sending them out to the stores.

In reality, the new bags were just taking up precious stock space.

Whoever thought of this genius idea apparently only tried to fit the bread of the sandwich into the bag and didn’t consider that we actually put other foods into the bread in order to make it an actual sandwich. So, now we had boxes and boxes of these bags that literally nothing would fit into from the pastry case, taking up valuable space in the back room. If only this were the only genius idea corporate came up with. This wasn’t even the worst of their mistakes.

Wow! Talk about a bad decision.

