Cashier Dealt With A Stubborn Customer Trying To Haggle Over Shoes, But The Situation Took A Weird Turn When She Got A Creepy Compliment

You have nice hair, I wish it was lining these boots. I work in an outlet mall shoe store, and this time of year we happen to sell slippers (the bedroom kind), but we are low in stock now and they’re being cleared out. I was walking past a group, and I heard the matriarch of the group talking about a $30 pair of fur-lined slippers.

She said, “I like them, but watch this, I’ll get a discount.” I kept doing my thing, and eventually they were ready to check out. Matriarch: Are you the owner of this store? Me: No, I’m the assistant manager, but the owner would be in the home office. Matriarch: Well, can you discount product? Me: With due cause, I have the authority to make that call.

Matriarch: These don’t fit right, but I can’t find any like them anywhere else, and I want them. What can you do for me? Me: They’re $30, I don’t see any reason to bring them lower… Matriarch: You’re not very easy to work with.

Me: They were previously $80. The discount is very generous as it stands (these are really nice boots). Matriarch: Well, what do they come out to? Me: INSERT PRICE PLUS TAX HERE.

Matriarch: Well, can I get a 10% old person discount? Me: …Unfortunately, we do not offer a senior citizen discount… Matriarch: Well, can I trade in these shoes?

Me *examines the shoes she came in with*: These are very worn, and not even our brand, so I would have to say no. Matriarch: This is the only place I buy shoes! Me: *shrugs*

Matriarch *looks at my head*: You have nice hair, I wish my shoes were lined with your hair. Me: (freaked out, but not going to let her know that) Thanks! Well, if we did that then my ears would get cold! She did eventually buy the shoes… and I had to step into the back room and laugh for a few seconds. Freakin’ weird transaction either way.

