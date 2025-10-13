Cashier Said “Y’all” While Ringing Up A Customer, But When The Woman Tried To Police Her Language, The Exchange Became An Ongoing Joke Among Employees

It’s amazing how one little phrase can set someone off in the checkout line.

So, what would you do if a customer froze mid-payment, not because of the total but because of the way you spoke? Would you unnecessarily apologize? Or would you laugh it off?

In the following story, one Target employee finds herself in this exact situation over the word “Ya’ll.”

Here’s what happened.

“UP HERE WE SAY YOU ALL” I work as a cashier at a large department store with a famous red and white dog. The store is on the East Coast, and I’m originally from Texas (this is important). I was working an 8-hour shift at the register when this Karen, her husband, and her young son bring their cart through. I greet them, bag their belongings, and turn to tell them their total. (M is me, K is Karen.) M: Alright, y’all’s total is $125.34.

It all started when the customer caught her off guard.

Karen pauses dramatically, with her hand halfway in her purse. K: What? M: The total is $125.34. Are y’all using [Company App] today? K: You’re not from around here.

Of course, the woman just couldn’t let it go.

I was shocked when she said this. My first thought went to race, since I’m noticeably not white in a very white area. I look at her husband, who looks at her, slightly shocked. My guard is immediately up. M: No, I’m not. K: I could tell. You said y’all. Where are you from? M: I’m originally from Texas, ma’am. K: Well, let me tell you: UP HERE, we say YOU ALL.

By this point, she just wanted to hurry the transaction along.

She said it incredibly loudly and looked around as if she were looking for someone’s reaction. Both her husband and son looked very embarrassed. I was genuinely shocked. I had never encountered someone who felt so strongly about the term “y’all” in all of my time living on the East Coast. M: Oh. I’m sorry. The total is $125.34. Please use the pinpad to complete payment. K: I just wanted you to know, because people can be much worse than ME when it comes to something like that.

Now, she and her coworkers use the line as an inside joke.

You’d think she’d just caught me swearing or insulting someone. At this point, two of my coworkers are looking over and motioning to ask if I need a manager. I shake my head no. M: Would you all like a receipt today? Karen and her family left, and my coworkers made sure I was fine (I was, just confused). Now we have fun saying, “Up HERE, we say YOU ALL.” It’s not super explosive or anything; it’s just a daily reminder that people are weird.

Wow! What a petty reason to correct someone.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit relate to situations like this.

She would lose her mind over that one.

The lady would also correct this one.

Here’s a Texan who just loves the phrase.

True statement.

What a petty, petty woman.

