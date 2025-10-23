Child Was Annoyed That So Much Junk Mail Kept Arriving For Their Late Father, So They Called A Credit Card Company To Complain

Imagine grieving your parent’s death, but when you open the mailbox years later, there is still junk mail addressed to this parent.

Would you ignore it, or would you try to get your deceased parent’s name off the mailing list?

In this story, one person takes the second approach, but it isn’t very easy to accomplish.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Okay, I’ll Open His Account My dad died in 2015, but we were still getting non-stop credit card offers for him. I decided to call up the company and get them to stop sending my dad mail. I got on the line with a woman, told her that my dad was dead, and wanted his name taken off their mailing list. She kept insisting she needed to talk to the person the mail was being sent to OR his death certificate.

Arguing got them nowhere.

I kept telling her he was dead and that he was receiving offers, had no credit card at this company, and I was under no obligation to send his death certificate in to stop JUNK MAIL. This same conversation was going in circles. Finally, I said, “Fine! I’d like to open this credit card under his name, then. ” To which she replied, “But you just said he was deceased.”

I just said, “Yes.” and she was silent for a few seconds before transferring me to the correct helpers.

Sometimes requesting to do something ridiculous is really the only way to get someone to understand why it’s important to fulfill your original request.

