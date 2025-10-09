Chlorophyll Is Being Touted As The Latest Medical Miracle Supplement, But Does It Really Work?

There are new medical supplements and alternative medicines hitting the market almost every day, and it is difficult to keep up with the latest trends and crazes. One example of this that is growing rapidly in popularity is chlorophyll. Yes, the same chlorophyll that is found in plants and used to convert sunlight into oxygen and glucose for energy.

Many different wellness influencers are promoting products that are made with chlorophyll, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian-Barker.

So, with millions of people spending their hard earned money on their various chlorophyll infused product lines, maybe it is time to look and see what the science behind it says.

One of the biggest claims that these influencers tend to make about chlorophyll infused water or pill-based supplements is that it can oxygenate the blood, which is supposed to provide some benefits.

While chlorophyll can certainly convert sunlight into oxygen, one key thing is missing when it is consumed by humans. Sunlight.

The latest research confirms that humans do not, in fact, have a sun inside of their bodies shining on the chlorophyll that they consume. It cannot, therefore, convert anything into oxygen. As you may have noticed, plants are various shades of green because the chlorophyll turns them green in order to maximize its exposure to the sun.

If someone were to consume enough chlorophyll to actually be able to turn sunlight into oxygen, their skin would have to turn green as well. To be clear, this is NOT recommended.

While chlorophyll can’t engage in photosynthesis in the body, it can make some changes. Specifically, it will likely turn your feces green if you consume enough of it. Some people claim that it also reduces the odor from feces and flatulence as well, but that has not been proven by any type of study (and we feel sorry for any scientist who takes on that project).

Interestingly, however, there is a study that shows that wound dressing that are infused with chlorophyll may help to accelerate healing and reduce odor from infection. Additional research is needed on this, and it is not recommended to just sprinkle chlorophyll from an untrusted source onto the bandage before using it.

Overall, while it is generally considered to be safe to consume a chlorophyll supplement, there is little to no good evidence that shows that it will actually provide you with any real benefits.

