Clueless Customers Were Mistaken And Thought That Disposable Cameras Had Bluetooth Capabilities

News flash: I guess some people still use disposable cameras!

And here’s another news flash: apparently, not everyone knows how those things work…

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit…we think you’ll be surprised…

Disposable Cameras. “Today (Thanksgiving) our store was one of the few places in our area that was open. The main grocery store was closed, the convenience stores were closed, just us and some pharmacies. Because of this, we were extremely busy with people who had forgotten stuff they needed. At one point, we had a group of three teenagers and one older guy, maybe an uncle, come in and start awkwardly standing around the front registers. Teenagers almost always cause problems here so rather than approaching I make eye contact with one of them and she immediately turns away and starts whispering to her friend. I assume they don’t need help and go back to working in my aisle. A few minutes later, my manager was having a conversation to me and the girl I made eye contact with comes up to me. She starts yelling: “excuse me! I need help getting my pictures off this!”

Okay…

She holds up a disposable camera and I explain to her that I just need to find an envelope that she can fill out to send for processing. I start digging around behind the counter and hear her telling her friends that she doesn’t think I’m right. That’s when the guy she came in with tells me they think I’m wrong. He says that she claims that if I help her, she can connect her camera to her phone with Bluetooth and download the pictures on her phone.

No, sir!

I explain that there is no way to do such a thing. I also tell him that we usually mail it out of state for film processing and then the pictures are digitally sent back to us to print. He asks how long that takes and I inform him that it usually takes a few weeks. Behind him the girl starts throwing a fit that it won’t be done today and stomps off. The funniest part of all this to me is that fact that they actually thought disposable cameras have Bluetooth.”

That’s…not how that works…

