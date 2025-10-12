College Student Shared Her Notes To Help A Classmate In Need, But Then Her Lazy Peers Tried To Take Advantage Of Her Kindness

College exams are stressful enough without classmates mooching off your hard work.

One student was happy to lend a hand when a peer lost their notes before a test, but her goodwill began to wane when other classmates began to pile on after seeing an opportunity to get out of studying.

AITA for not sharing my notes? I’m in my 3rd year of uni, and taking notes takes me a long time because I have ADHD. I usually don’t even take notes because of how long it takes me, but for this class, the prof said we are allowed to use notes on the exam.

So she worked hard taking copious notes.

We just can’t use the internet, so they have to be saved, printed, or handwritten (which is how mine are). About a week ago, someone in our class chat said that their computer wiped their notes and asked if anyone could share notes with them.

Since her classmate really needed it, she had no problem helping.

I said yes, because obviously that sucks and it could happen to anyone. I would want help if it were to happen to me. Anyway, I shared my notes with him via DM, but since then, around 3 more people in the chat have asked for notes.

She suspected these classmates had more questionable motives.

They don’t even have a good reason, just asking if they can get the notes before the exam next week. I don’t really want to share them, because they should’ve taken notes. We’re all adults and responsible for our own performance. Knowing we have an open-note exam, they should’ve taken good notes.

But she began to also second guess herself.

But I’m also thinking, it’s not like it’s difficult to share. AITA?

No one likes to feel used.

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees that sharing notes may not be the best idea.

If she does want to share her notes, she needs to put some strong boundaries in place to prevent her classmates from taking advantage of her.

Would someone else’s notes really be that helpful anyway?

She shouldn’t have to go out of her way just because her classmates were being lazy.

It’s hard being the responsible one in a room full of classmates who just want an easy shortcut.

At first she felt helpful, but then she just started to feel used.

