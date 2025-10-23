College Student Shares A Thin Wall With A Neighbor Who Plays Loud Music At Night, And She Wonders If Asking Him To Stop Would Be Rude

Thin walls can turn someone else’s fun into your daily frustration.

So, what would you do if the bass from your neighbor’s music shook the wall by your bed every night?

Would you simply learn how to live with it? Or would you consider confronting them directly?

In the following story, one college student finds herself facing this very decision and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for being so bothered by my neighbors music? I (20F) am a college student living in a tiny studio apartment. The apartment is located in a house that used to be a single-family home but was then turned into studio apartments by the landlord. Thus, the walls are quite thin. As far as I’m aware, everyone living here is a student. My neighbor and I share one wall, and the rest are freestanding. He plays music loudly almost every single day, and though I can’t make out the words, the bass reverberates through the wall very heavily. Unfortunately, my bed and desk are also against this wall, as the other walls weren’t a viable option.

There’s no problem during the day, but night is a different story.

During the day, I use loop earplugs, and as long as I don’t need to study, that gets me through it, but at night, it’s too quiet for them to fully block out the bass thumping. I’ve noticed that most times he plays music well into the night, it’s because he has his girlfriend over. Now I understand I’m living in a house of college students, and of course, I don’t want to ruin their fun, but as far as I can tell, it’s just talking… Unfortunately, my friends and I are all autistic, and would all be bothered by this, so it’s been an echo chamber over there. So, I want to know if it would be wrong if I asked him to keep it down past 23:00 on weeknights? AITA?

Yikes! Those kinds of living situations are tough.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit relate to shared housing and loud music.

