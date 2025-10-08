College Student Was Fixing An Old VCR To Relieve Stress, But When His Dad Broke It And Then Argued It Was “Just A VCR”

Hobbies can be a great way to unwind, but they can also become a point of conflict when others interfere.

So, what would you do if you were carefully working on a project to relieve stress, only for someone else to ignore your warnings, break it beyond repair, and then refuse to take responsibility?

Would you let it go because it was your father? Or would you let him know exactly how you feel?

In the following story, one son faces this exact dilemma and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for storming off after my dad accidentally destroyed the VCR I was trying to fix, then lied about it? I (20m) have always been interested in electronics. I recently got a hold of an old VCR that was somewhat working and figured it would be a fun project to fix. I wanted to fix it because college is very stressful right now, and I wanted to get my mind off of it for a little bit. My dad came home and noticed me working on it, and I explained what I was doing. He seemed happy for me and just let me work on it while he worked outside. Later, I was unscrewing the top of the VCR because the tape kept getting stuck halfway through it. When I got the tape out, I somehow put the VCR on play mode, even though the tape wasn’t in it. My dad came in and walked over to me, and I explained the problem.

He told him not to do it, but his dad didn’t listen.

After I told him what happened, he grabbed the tape and tried to insert it into the VCR even though it was in play mode. I told him to stop because it would damage the VCR, but he wouldn’t listen and put it in anyway, causing the VCR to break immediately. When I called him out for it, he said, “It was already broken before,” and refused to apologize for it. I told him that I could’ve fixed it, but now it’s permanently broken. He started arguing that it was my fault for it being broken, which is completely false. I tried to be as respectful as I could, but he didn’t listen. We argued for about 20 minutes before I just gave up and stormed off.

Here’s where they left it.

My dad then warned, “You’d better stop that attitude right now, it’s just a VCR.” Now, in all fairness, he did have a decent point. It was just a VCR, and honestly, we probably wouldn’t have used it much anyway. But that doesn’t excuse breaking it, most likely beyond repair, without apologizing and then lying about how it was my fault, even after I told him exactly what happened. If he had apologized, I would’ve easily forgiven him, but he didn’t. AITA?

