Concerned Tenant Smelled Gas In The Middle Of The Night, But When They Tried Warning Neighbors, They Ended Up With A Door Slammed In Their Face

Trusting your instincts can make all the difference in a dangerous situation.

So when one tenant followed their instinct after catching the scent of gas, their neighbors responded not with gratitude, but with slamming the door right in their face.

AITA For Waking Up The Neighbors For Possible Gas Leak? I live in a triplex, and tonight I smelled gas in my bedroom at 12:30 a.m. I know this is very late, but everyone that lives here has small children.

I went and knocked on everyone’s door and was able to talk to my upstairs neighbor to have them check.

But their neighbor wasn’t appreciative at all.

I understand it’s late, but my neighbor got angry and slammed the door in my face, saying they didn’t smell any gas.

When I went back to my apartment, the smell was even more noticeable. I tried to contact the landlord because I was seriously concerned.

