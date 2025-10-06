Confused Customer Used Self-Checkout, But Then She Yelled At The Employees That She Was Doing Their Job For Them

Working retail means seeing all kinds of situations. It can even be entertaining, at times.

You may not think a customer using self-checkout could be entertaining, but it actually can be.

In this story, an employee shared how a lady used self-checkout and made sure EVERYONE knew about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

Vocal lady used self check out A lady used self check out and after she bagged everything and paid, she made sure to tell the self check out employee, the service desk employees and some cashiers how she did our job for us. She made sure she was nice and loud in letting the employees know. Then she got very mad that the employees weren’t saying anything back to her.

She wanted to cause a scene and she did.

We just looked at her and then continued doing our jobs. After not getting a reaction from the employees, she stood near the exit and was shouting as loud as she could “I did your job for you!” and pointing at her cart. She caused such a ruckus that she was escorted out by security.

It seems that she thought they just weren’t doing their job??

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Possibly.

People like this feed the robot dystopia.

Good idea.

Another reader chimes in.

It’s understandable.

Exactly.

It’s not the employees’ fault that self-checkouts exist, lady.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.