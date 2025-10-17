Confused Old Man Needed Help With A Kiosk, So Young Man Helped Him And Earned Some Brownie Points

Isn’t it lovely when people help others with no ulterior motives?

Imagine being in a store and seeing an older person struggling with a purchase. Would you walk away or offer to help?

In this story, a young man was in this situation and decided to help. He shares how his kindness went a long way.

Check out the full story.

I don’t work here, but I’ll still help. Wholesome I was at my local dispensary trying to get me some good good. An older gentleman walks in and seems very confused at the kiosk. I had just finished my order when he looks up and asks for help.

He wanted to be kind!

I happily helped out because he couldn’t stand very well, he asked super nicely, it was gonna be a long wait anyway, and he wasn’t understanding the machine. While I helped him out with what to get and putting his information in, he told me about what **** was like back in his day.

That’s adorable!

When we finished he thanked me and asked for my manager so he could let them know I did a great job. He was surprised when I told him I didn’t work there. I let him go in front of me. He thanked me again and waddled off to his car.

SWEET! He loved doing something good for the old man!

Why can’t more people be like that?

What a sweet and kind thing to do!

