Construction Worker Decides To Teach Rude Coworker A Lesson After He Tried Ruining His Reputation, So He Hid A “Treasure” Behind A Wall

Finding a treasure is everyone’s dream, but what would you do if you found one at your workplace?

Would you fulfill the fantasy of quitting on the spot or still be cautious and avoid burning bridges?

In today’s story, a man shares how his coworker found golden coins behind a wall… Or so he thought. His reaction baffled everyone.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

guy quit his job thinking he became rich I work for a construction company and we do remodeling on homes. It’s common to find money and valuables hidden in the walls. We have a rule here that we get to keep anything we find hidden behind the walls. We hired this guy (we really needed a worker badly) who was a total ******* from day one. I’ve been working for this company for 5 years and this guy has only been doing construction for 1 year after he got fired from his accounting job for getting a DUI. Anyways… He would always make fun of my clothes and my accent and one day he went too far by telling my boss about my private Instagram account pics.

He wanted to harm his reputation.

He got on my phone and looked through my Instagram page and showed my boss pictures of me smoking weed. (Little did he know that my boss is my friend from 8 years when we used to smoke together before we both quit). I was so mad that he violated my privacy, that I made a plan. He was the kind of guy who would always come in late and complain that trains or traffic is why he was always late. One day I over heard him saying that if he won the lottery, he would quit this job for not getting the “respect” he deserves. (You have to earn your respect here.)

He gave him a chance to show who he really was.

One day I bought some fake gold coins online and I put them in a metal box I found at the antique store and waited for a chance to hide it in a wall. Luckily I did not have to wait long. The day he found the coins, it seemed like it was his best day ever. First thing he did when he opened the box… He called my boss a big loser and he quit immediately on the spot. He said “**** this place.. I’m rich”… Lol.. little did he know was that, that was the best day of my life. After he quit, my boss told us that he was going to fire him anyway for always showing up late… I wish I could see the look on his face when he finds out the gold coins are fake. Best $40 I spent in my life.

