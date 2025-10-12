Construction Worker Stopped At Walmart Wearing His High-Visibility Vest, But When A Customer Rudely Demanded Service, She Ended Up Escorted Out By Police

Some customers don’t just assume you work there. They double down until it blows up in their face.

What would you do if you were exhausted after a nightmare shift, only to be mistaken for an employee and called “boy” by a stranger?

Would you just ignore it and move on? Or would the disrespect make you snap?

In the following story, one construction worker finds himself in this exact dilemma and has no patience for the stranger.

Here’s how it all played out.

The vest means you work here, right? When I worked in construction, people would always ask me where things were in a grocery store. Apparently, wearing a high-visibility vest in a grocery store means you work there, even if the rest of you, from your work boots to your hard hat, is covered in mud. I was always getting questioned for things at my local grocery store, and, in part because I worked there before and in another part because it was my local Walmart and I knew where everything was, I didn’t mind helping the odd old lady find something. But this day in particular, I was done. My excavator operator dug through a water main we were working on and flooded the whole job site. We were on-site for 38 hours correcting it. It was a nightmare day. I stopped by Walmart on my way home for some dinner stuff, and this lady just went, “Hey boy!”

He was not interested in helping the lady.

Mind you, I’m 6’4″ and over 30 years old, so hardly a “boy.” And so freaking done. So I look over and give her the meanest “the heck do you want” look this “boy” can. She missed the point. “Where are the breadcrumbs?” “I don’t know,” I grumbled. She sputtered, “I-well, I need to find them!” As her face got redder. “Great,” I said, “use your eyes then.”

She came back and brought the manager with her.

Cue the “I’m going to get your manager” routine. This little grouchy woman called me every name in the book, stamped her feet, and looked like her head was going to explode as she threatened to “make sure I never work in another grocery store again.” I was shaking my head, saying, “Go for it. Get the manager.” She storms off and comes back with a frazzled-looking dude, my old boss. He clearly just got an earful and knows full well I quit over a year prior. He looks up at me and just sighs. He says, “Ma’am, he doesn’t work here.”

Rather than moving along, she caused an even bigger scene.

There was a beat, and you could tell by how red she got that she felt pretty stupid about the whole thing. But instead of just owning up to it and apologizing, she lost her mind at the manager and had to be escorted out by the police. For giggles, I brought some breadcrumbs to check out well within eyesight of her as she was hauled out. I swear she almost had an aneurysm. If you are going to be disrespectful and address someone as “boy,” even if they work there, you deserve to get messed with. Even more so if they don’t work here, lady.

Yikes! This woman sounds like an absolute nightmare of a person.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this whole situation.

