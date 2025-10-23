Contractors Won’t Stop Calling, But They’re Ringing The Wrong Number And Refuse To Believe They’re Incorrect

Imagine getting calls from someone trying to sell you something, but the name of the person they want to talk to is a name of someone you don’t even know.

Clearly, the person who gave them the number gave them the wrong number on purpose.

Would you correct the people who were calling you, or would you pretend to be the person they wanted to talk to?

The person in this story was in this situation, and they tried both approaches.

Let’s see which one worked.

Contractors keep calling my phone because someone else gave them my number So for the past year I’ve been getting calls from Contractors asking if I want any work done on my property. They start off by calling me by name which is not mine and then asking if I live at a certain address which also isn’t mine. I tell them I’m not that person please stop calling my phone. I tell them I don’t own any property please stop calling my phone. I ask them to put me on the do not call list.

The contractors clearly don’t understand that the person who gave them this number gave them the wrong number.

Sometimes they just hang up sometimes they just get rude and say things like why would we stop calling you gave us your number. For a long time I would just hang up before saying anything because when the call connects it makes this beeping sound when I pick up so I know it’s them before they even say anything. Well after over a year of this I decided to say “yep that’s me” when they ask me if I’m that person.

When they ask me if I still stay at the address I say yep that’s my house. When they ask me if I want any solar, landscaping, painting, or driveway work, etc done I say yeah I sure do. Then they tell me they will have someone come out to my property what time is good for me.

I tell them a time when traffic is worst like late afternoon. Then they call me when they get there and tell me they have been waiting for 10 minutes and I tell them I had to go to the store real quick and I’ll be back in 10 minutes. It’s very satisfying.

