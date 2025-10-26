Coworker Took Advantage Of His Kindness, So When He Refused To Be Their Daily Chauffeur, They Painted Him As The Office Villain

Everyone wants to be helpful now and then, but sometimes good deeds come back to bite you.

He offered a simple lift to a coworker, and suddenly he became their unpaid chauffeur without ever agreeing to it.

Now he’s left questioning if he finally drew the line too late.

Keep reading to find out how it all played out.

AITA for telling my coworker I’m not his personal Uber? So here’s the deal. I drive to work every day, and a while back my coworker’s car broke down. I gave him a ride once because, you know, I felt bad and it was on my way anyway. No big deal.

But one small favor soon snowballed into something bigger.

But then it just… never stopped. Now he basically expects me to pick him up every single day.

And this coworker doesn’t offer anything in return.

He doesn’t offer gas money, and he’s made me late a couple of times because he wasn’t ready. Honestly, it’s starting to tick me off.

So they finally called out their coworker, and he didn’t react well.

I finally told him I’m not his personal Uber and he needs to figure something out. He got super mad and apparently told other people at work that I’m selfish. A couple of coworkers even said I should just suck it up since it “doesn’t cost a lot.”

This hasn’t been an equitable friendship in the slightest.

He also claimed he’s helped me a lot, but to be honest, I don’t remember that happening. I only asked him once if he had an extra pen to borrow. That’s all! He was lying too.

The constant rides were still way more than they ever signed up for.

I don’t think it’s fair though. I was trying to help one time, not sign up to be his chauffeur forever. But now I’m wondering if I was too harsh. AITA for cutting him off?

The rides may have come to an end, but now he has all the office drama to worry about.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter seems to think this person has forgotten that they have a choice in the matter.

It’s time to cut this freeloader off for good.

This coworker is starting to seem less and less like someone worth being friendly with.

Money isn’t always the only cost.

Generosity is not an endless well and his coworker needs to understand that.

At this point, saying no was the only sane thing to do.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.