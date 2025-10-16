October 16, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Cracker Barrel Is Getting Dragged Again, But This Time For Maybe Legitimate Health Reasons

by Ben Auxier

You may have seen some of the outrage over Cracker Barrel’s bland interior remodeling, and also the incredibly stupid (somehow ultra politized) tantrums about their corresponding logo change, but that’s all small potatoes compared to the actual things that should matter to a restaurant’s reputation; like, say, sanitation.

A few people are popping up with alleged stories, including this one from TikTok user @karalynnmartin:

In a comment displayed on the video, an apparently former Cracker Barrel employee writes, “I quite my first day when my training manager instructed mt to scrape the vegetables out the lil white bowles left on the tables back into the pots.”

“I am screaming right now. One of our girls found a roach in the bottom of a biscuit that was like cooked into it. And she found it whenever she had like flipped it over into the basket.”

“They didn’t even throw the pan out. They just kept using the same pan. Just threw that biscuit.”

@karalynnmartin

Replying to @Lesbianfriends #crackerbarrel #fyp

♬ original sound – Kara

Some started looking for alternatives.

2025 09 06 17 40 04 Cracker Barrel Is Getting Dragged Again, But This Time For Maybe Legitimate Health Reasons

Others had horror stories.

2025 09 06 17 40 14 Cracker Barrel Is Getting Dragged Again, But This Time For Maybe Legitimate Health Reasons

Or other complaints.

2025 09 06 17 40 32 Cracker Barrel Is Getting Dragged Again, But This Time For Maybe Legitimate Health Reasons

Then there’s this take…

2025 09 06 17 40 36 Cracker Barrel Is Getting Dragged Again, But This Time For Maybe Legitimate Health Reasons

Not sure what that says about the state of restaurants in general.

