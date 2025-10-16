Cracker Barrel Is Getting Dragged Again, But This Time For Maybe Legitimate Health Reasons

You may have seen some of the outrage over Cracker Barrel’s bland interior remodeling, and also the incredibly stupid (somehow ultra politized) tantrums about their corresponding logo change, but that’s all small potatoes compared to the actual things that should matter to a restaurant’s reputation; like, say, sanitation.

A few people are popping up with alleged stories, including this one from TikTok user @karalynnmartin:

In a comment displayed on the video, an apparently former Cracker Barrel employee writes, “I quite my first day when my training manager instructed mt to scrape the vegetables out the lil white bowles left on the tables back into the pots.”

“I am screaming right now. One of our girls found a roach in the bottom of a biscuit that was like cooked into it. And she found it whenever she had like flipped it over into the basket.”

“They didn’t even throw the pan out. They just kept using the same pan. Just threw that biscuit.”

Some started looking for alternatives.

Others had horror stories.

Or other complaints.

Then there’s this take…

Not sure what that says about the state of restaurants in general.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!