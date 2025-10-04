Crazy Customer Claimed A Bakery Lied About Cooking Classes, So She Berated A Retail Worker And Threatened To Sue Them All

Strange calls are familiar territory when it comes to retail jobs, but this particular customer took things to a bizarre new level.

When one bakery worker informed a confused customer that they didn’t offer cooking classes, the customer went right from screaming her head off to threatening to sue.

Read on for this harrowing Tale From Retail.

“I’ll sue you for not having cooking classes!” Hiya fellow retail servants! I’m a manager at a family-owned bakery-based business. We also sell a limited amount of kitchen supplies, but we mostly focus on sweets and baked goodies. Since it’s a fairly small business, I’m usually the only one working most of the time, leaving me the responsibility of setting up the store, cleaning, packaging orders, and answering the phone. I’ve had my fair share of crazy in my five years of working here, but this particular incident the other day really took the cake (hehe, I’m funny). For reference, CL is Crazy Lady.

The interaction went something like this.

Ring ring. Me: Hello, thank you for calling BAKERY NAME, how may I help you? CL: Do you guys have cooking classes? Me: Oh no, ma’am, we do not offer those at this time. However, I do know of a few schools in the—

It soon became clear this lady was nuts.

CL: WHAT?? What do you mean?? Me: We… We just don’t have them, ma’am, I’m very sorry. CL: I was TOLD you had COOKING CLASSES. Me: I’m very sorry ma’am, like I said I know of some cooking schools in the area that—

Then the customer started hurling accusations.

CL: HOW DARE YOU LIE TO ME. HOW DARE YOU. Me: Ma’am, I— CL: YOU ARE IN SO MUCH TROUBLE. I’M GOING TO CALL MY LAWYER. Me: Ma’am—

And here come the threats.

CL: (She hasn’t stopped to take a breath at this point.) AND I WILL REPORT YOU TO THE BBB, I WILL SEE TO IT THAT YOU ARE SHUT DOWN FOR BEING A BUNCH OF LIARS. WHAT IS YOUR BOSS’S NUMBER. Me: gives number to the main bakery CL: I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS. I WILL SEE YOU IN COURT. Me: Um…

This left the employee incredibly baffled.

Click. So then I was left there, dumbfounded and holding the phone in disbelief. Did I mention this happened at 9:30 in the morning? You just can’t make that kind of crazy up!

It was too dang early in the morning for all that hootin’ and hollerin’.

Redditors commiserate in the comment section.

Every nutty customer deserves their day in court.

This commenter thinks they should have matched this crazy customer’s energy.

This user knows a cheap bluff when they see one.

Threatening to sue isn’t exactly the ace in the hole some customers believe it is.

Now this is the sort of customer you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

Leave it to a customer service job to throw more curveballs at you than the MLB.

