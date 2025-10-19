Customer Asked Employee To Charge The Price Of A Bag Of Chips To $0.50, But The Cashier Outsmarted Him With A Creative Solution
Working in retail sometimes brings funny encounters.
Imagine working at a retail store where it can be confusing to see the actual price of an item. If a customer thought an item cost less than it really did, how would you handle the situation?
In this story, a cashier at a busy service station in New Zealand shares a frustrating but funny encounter with a customer who wanted him to change the price of a bag of chips.
He decided to get creative with his response.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Just another day behind the counter – the chips are how much?!!
I used to work in a service station (NZ) way back.
I quite enjoyed it, most of the time.
There were quite a few genuinely funny moments. Here’s one.
Although it did start out frustrating.
This man described how the price tags were displayed on the store’s shelves.
So, when the station first opened, the price tags were these ridiculous little squares with the numbers on them.
They slid on a bar that ran the length of the shelves. They were easily moved and often popped off altogether.
Where the station was situated was across the road from the heart of our town.
The pubs closed at about 2 pm, so from then on, the shop was chocker full of drunk idiots.
He went to work on a Sunday morning to cover for a sick coworker.
Those bloody price squares got moved around all the time.
They thought it hilarious to make little items extremely expensive, lol.
Anyway, Sunday morning, I’m behind the counter. It’s not my day on, somebody’s sick, so I’m sleepy and a bit grumpy.
In comes our delightful customer, gets a juice and a 50gr bag of chips, good healthy breakfast, so I approve.
The customer complained that the price on the shelf was $0.50, not $2.50
I scan the juice $2.50.
Customer squares, “It says $0.50 on the price bar.”
I sigh the internal sigh we all know so well and go into the whole spiel above.
Nope, not having it. I need to charge the listed price, blah blah.
“Okay, Sir. You got it.”
So, he checked the listed prices and charged him $2,000,000.
I go and check the listed prices, then manually override the till price.
“That will be $2,000,000.50 please, cash or credit?”
Customer’s face was awesome.
He checked the prices himself, came back laughing and agreed to pay the till price.
Wise choice.
That customer seemed to have a good attitude about the situation.
Let's check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s a weird experience from this person.
This person comments on the “Sparrows fart Sunday morning” line.
Lastly, glad he wasn’t a jerk about it, says this person.
Sometimes, a little humor is the best way to handle a stubborn customer.
