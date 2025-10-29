Customer Asked Man At Grocery Store If He Worked There, But He Gave Her A Sarcastic And Rude Response

Imagine going to a store, shopping and minding your own business, when another customer asks if you work there.

Would you find this question rude, or would you simply answer the question and hope they believe you?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he decided to match the tone of the other customer.

Check out what happened in the story below!

“Would someone who works here be pushing a cart full of items, wearing pink sunglasses while dressing this snappy?” “I usually dress up for work, even though I work from home most of the time. Think of trousers, a nice dress shirt and tie, sometimes the occasional suit. I usually don’t change clothes until I’m ready to go to bed, which means that my daily runs to the store are also done in this attire. This is usually not an issue unless I’m shopping at a men’s formal wear store or the mall, where workers tend to dress similarly to how I dress. But at the grocery store, it is very clear that I am a customer and not a worker.

But they were wrong!

Or so I thought, until today, when I was doing some morning grocery shopping to avoid the crowds in the afternoon prior to Thanksgiving–and even then the store was busier that usual. As usual, I am well dressed, even wearing a vest to go with my shirt and tie. But unlike other times, I have my sleeves rolled and I am wearing bright pink sunglasses with white frame (this is a very important detail).

Oh, no…

I go into the store and walk the aisles, collecting my items. Then, as I am walking around the cheese section, pushing my cart full of items, holding an aged goat cheese in my hand, an old lady approaches me and rudely asks the dreaded question: “do you work here?” Me, feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of people at the store, reply in a similarly rude tone: “Do I look like I work here?”

He let her have it.

I could see this lady’s head gears turn, so before she says anything else, I follow up with “Would someone who works here be pushing a cart full of items, wearing pink sunglasses while dressing this snappy?” And as I said that, I walked to the check out line, paid for my items, and left the store. Sometimes, the best you can do is not give these people a chance to say anything!”

It was probably wise not to give the customer time to respond.

He might’ve been a bit rude, but he definitely made his point!

