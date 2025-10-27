Customer At Ice Cream Shop Asks To Use The Restroom, But The Employee Tells Him There Isn’t A Restroom

Imagine working at an ice-cream shop that doesn’t have a public restroom.

If a customer asked to use the restroom, how would you handle that?

Would you ever make an exception to the rule and let them use the employee restroom, or would you simply tell them that there’s no public restroom?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she tries to explain. The customer just gets more and more angry.

Let’s see how the drama escalates.

“Sorry, sir, we don’t have a restroom…” “LIAR!” So I worked in an ice cream shop by the beach for over a year. We constantly had people and customers ask to use our restroom and we always politely told them we didn’t have a public restroom (and there were also 3 signs throughout the store that read “Sorry, no public restroom”).

One customer seemed to complain about everything.

One slow day, this man in his early 30s and his family come in and order ice cream. This man (let’s call him BG for bathroom guy), first off, is pretty rude to me. He keeps giving me attitude about the flavors (how it’s “freaking ridiculous” that we ran out of mint chip) and about the prices (“Three dollars for only two flavors?!”). After they sit down and were eating their ice cream, BG comes back up to the counter to me.

The customer clearly didn’t see the signs about no public bathroom.

BG: I need to use the bathroom. Me: Sorry, sir, we actually don’t have a restroom. (This is where I messed up a bit since I did not say “public” restroom, leading him to believe that I was sort of lying.) BG: LIAR!!

Deep breaths!

This took me off guard. Everyone in the store looked me. BG pounded his fist on the counter to get his point across. I tried to keep my calm since my boss (who was consistently unsupportive of his staff) told me to suck it up so we didn’t get anymore bad reviews from rude customers.

The customer wouldn’t even let the employee explain.

Me: Sir, I’m not lying I ju- BG: You’re a freaking liar. I worked on this building for construction and I know for a fact you have a bathroom in the back. By this time I was angry. All the other customers were staring at me and he thought he could just embarrass me in front of them to get what he wanted.

I feel bad for this crazy guy’s family.

Me: Well we don’t have a public restroom. BG: I’m going to get you fired for lying to a customer! What’s your name?! Where’s your manager?! I told him my name and then told him that I was the manager. He proceeded to yell at me and call me names, all while his wife tried to calm him down.

The man never really calmed down.

He demanded my boss’s number and then added that it was illegal in the state of California for an establishment with a restroom to refuse the customer the right to use it. After I attempted to calm him down, he eventually left with his family, leaving his drippy ice cream cup upside down on a chair and flipping me off on the way out. People are crazy. I told him to have a nice day on the way out, called my boss to tell him the situation, and looked at online reviews the next day, showing an ugly 1 star review saying how terrible the service and ice cream was, right down to how I wasn’t attractive enough to be an ice cream server. Again, people are crazy.

At least the man finally left. I guess he really needed to use the restroom to be so angry about it!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I’m not sure if this is true or not either.

It’s better not to have public restrooms.

A person who sometimes needs to use the bathroom quite urgently weighs in.

This would be a good way to respond if it happens again.

Hopefully he was in a better mood after he found a restroom!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.