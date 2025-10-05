Customer Didn’t Expect Her Purchase To Cost So Much, And She Didn’t Find The Price Tags Helpful

If you go to a store to buy something, unless you’re really rich, you probably check the price tag before deciding to buy it.

I know I’ve been to several stores where I couldn’t find the price tag, so I asked an employee for the price before adding it to my cart.

In today’s story, one woman doesn’t seem to understand how price tags work. Then she makes an even more bizarre comment that leaves the employee scratching their head.

Read on for all the details.

“If I could read, I’d be dangerous” Older lady with long white hair, Catzilla shirt and hospital bracelet comes in and starts leaving all her crap on the counter. EVERYTHING HAS A PRICE TAG Me: Total is x amount. Lady: How much does every single thing cost? Seems like a lot”

The employee looked at the prices.

Me: The soil was $12.99 and the other one was— Her: THEY’RE BOTH $12.99??? Me: No, the other one was $8.99 Her: How do you know that? You just punched in the buttons.

The prices were clearly marked.

Me: Because we see the items so much that we know most prices by heart. Her: Are you sure? Me: (very annoyed) Everything has price tag, do you see this thing right here? That’s the price. Her: Well, if I could read, I’d be DANGEROUS!

Could she really NOT read?

Me: Ok… shocked She pays and then says “Happy gardening!” With a big freaking smile… I just don’t know anymore. Wdym if you could read? How did you get a license? How do you have money and credit cards in your purse? How do you have a car? How do you read traffic signs? How are you alive and old? HELP!!!

The employee was baffled, and so am I. Was the customer being sarcastic, or was she really unable to read?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Maybe she really couldn’t read.

Or maybe it was a joke.

This person is sure it’s a joke.

It could be a comment on her eyesight.

Apparently, it’s an old joke.

The employee just didn’t get the joke.

Sometimes people are too serious to understand a joke.

