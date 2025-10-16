Customer Doesn’t Want To Wait In Line At A Busy Store, So She Places An Order Online And Expects It To Be Ready To Pick Up Immediately

It used to be that if you wanted an item from a brick and mortar store you actually had to go in the store to find it.

Now, it can be a lot easier because some stores offer store pickup where you can order the items online and go into the store to pick up your order without having to walk around the entire store trying to find what you need.

The problem with order pickup is that it can take awhile for your order to be ready because an employee has to have time to go find the items you ordered and bag them up for you.

What would you do if a customer showed up at your store but didn’t understand how order pickup worked?

That’s what the employees in this story experience.

Let’s see what happens.

Customer orders on-line from the parking lot, is enraged when order is not immediately ready. This happened this week. A gem of a customer decided that the best way to beat the lines in the store would be to order off our website from the parking lot of our store. She (customer) saunters into the store starts demanding her order at the online order pickup counter. Well, she has received a confirmation email but the order hasn’t even been transmitted to our store yet, much less sent her an email saying the order was ready.

The manager didn’t understand the situation at first.

I get a frantic call from the downstairs manager asking why we haven’t filled order for product yet and tell her the order isn’t even showing up in the system yet. I grab one of product anyway and run it downstairs to the manager just in time to hear customer laying into her about the wait and blah blah blah I just ordered this in the parking lot to save time and blah blah blah. Cue manager: “Wait, what? No, this isn’t how this works – you can’t just order from the parking lot and walk in thirty seconds later and pick it up. Give us a minute and we’ll get this sorted out, but this isn’t how this works at all.”

I love ordering online and picking up in store. It really does save a lot of time, but you have to wait for the confirmation email that your order is ready to be picked up.

That can take hours! It doesn’t save time if you need the item that second.

