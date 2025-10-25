Customer Had Trouble Finding What She Was Looking For In A Store, So The Employee Pointed Out The Large Signs On The Aisles

Paying attention to your surroundings can save time and avoid frustration.

If you were in a store looking for something specific, would you look at the signs on the aisles to try to find what you were looking for, or would you look at the actual items on the shelves?

This woman was tidying the fridge section of the store she was working in.

A stressed customer approached her and insisted she could not find the chocolates.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

“But why isn’t there a sign??” There really is. This happened today at a busy time. I was tidying some shelves in the fridge section of our store. I don’t do much shelf stacking, so I was just enjoying not having to talk to people for a bit. A very harried, very middle class woman comes up to me.

Here’s the conversation between this woman and the customer.

This followed: Lady: Where are your sweets? Like chocolate? I’ve looked everywhere and I can’t find any. Me: Oh, they’re just a few aisles over, near the bakery. Lady: I looked over there! Do you even sell it? Me: I can show you if you want.

She abandoned the shelf she was stacking to help the customer find the chocolate aisle.

I abandoned my beautifully stacked shelf and led her to the opposite end of the aisle to where the chocolate is. Because the aisles are so long, they have like 3 different departments on. This one is baking, desserts and chocolate. At either end of the aisle is a hanging ceiling sign saying what is near each end of the aisle, rather than everything.

She pointed that the chocolates were at the other end of the aisle.

We were standing under the sign that listed baking things like flour, etc. At the opposite end is one saying confectionery. Lady: I looked down here, it isn’t here! Me, who has worked here for a year and knows where the chocolate is: It’s just down that other end. Can you see the sign…?

The customer stormed off and went straight to the chocolate shelf.

Lady: Then, why don’t they put a sign up that says it’s there?! I was here for ten minutes! Me: Well, there is a sign, it’s just the aisles are so long that- Lady storms off, towards the chocolate under the sign that says confectionery. I don’t know if she just marched around for ten minutes specifically looking at the hanging ceiling signs or what. But surely, you’d look at the actual shelves to see what is on them, right?

Sometimes store signs can be confusing, but it sounds like this store has the aisles pretty well marked.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

People don’t read signs, says this person.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person shares their honest opinion.

People are saying the same thing. Lol.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

Sometimes, the problem is not the sign but the person reading it.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.