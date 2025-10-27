Customer Is Upset That A Bottle Of Scotch Is Ringing Up For Much More Than The Price On The Sticker, But The Employee Refuses To Give More Than A 15% Discount

Imagine going to a store, picking out what you want to buy, going up to the cash register, and realizing that one of the items you were going to buy cost much more than you expected.

Would you buy it anyway, decide not to buy it, or yell at the cashier?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they choose the last option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

THAT’S STATE LAW! So I work at a liquor store in my hometown and had quite the interesting exchange with an older couple a few weeks ago. To set up this happened on a Sunday afternoon probably 30 minutes before we were about to close. The store was packed and we only had one register opened as the other one was being counted down. Enter the older couple. They search around the store for a few minutes occasionally asking me questions about the products and they finally come to thier decision. I ring up all of thier items and give them their total.

After I give it to them they seemed shocked that it was as high as it was. (They got a two 6-packs and a big bottle of scotch.) Husband: “Well that can’t be right.” Me: “Ummmm let me see. Yes sir $79.99 for the scotch and the six packs are both 9.99″ Wife:”Oh well this bottle is marked at 15.99.”

M:” Oh hang on let me check.” It was the only one of those bottles to be marked at that price as we make out price tags for each bottle individually. M: “I’m sorry about that mix up. I can give you 15% off the bottle if you still want it.” W: “I thought you had to give it to me at the price it was marked?” M: “I’m sorry ma’am but we have a store policy that if it’s mismarked more than $15 I can only give you 15% off. If it was under $15 I could give it to you at the marked price.”

H: “No you have to give it to me at 15.99. I’m the customer and the customer is always right.” M: ” I’m very sorry sir but if you still want the bottle I can give it to you for 15% off.” H:”NO! YOU HAVE TO GIVE IT TO ME AT THE MARKED PRICE! THAT’S STATE LAW”! W:” Yeah that’s state law!”

M: “Well I’ve never heard of that state law but I can’t give it to you at 15.99.” H: “Well then I’m gonna need your name and your name” (my coworker had come back from counting the drawer) “Your bosses name and the number of this store.” I comply and give him the info he was asking for and they went on their way out the door without the 2 six packs that they wanted. “I’m gonna own this store by the end of the week” he yells as he walks out the door.

So I carry on with the 15 minutes left we are open taking care of the rest of the customers who were so polite to wait the 10 minutes this was going on. After we close the store and lock the doors I go to put up the bottle of scotch that he wanted and wouldn’t you know it. Sitting right next to the bottle wanted was a cheap 15.99 bottle of brandy that had a sticker marked 79.99. I laugh quietly to myself as I switch the stickers back and put the bottle back on the shelf. As you can probably infer we never heard back from them and the store is still under the same ownership it was.

It would be annoying to go to a store and think something cost way less than you originally thought it did, but yelling at the cashier isn’t going to solve anything.

