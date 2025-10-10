Customer Paying With A Credit Card Signed The Wrong Name, And The Situation Was So Weird A Manager Had To Handle It
If there’s one thing that’s drilled into retail employees’ heads, it’s to always follow protocol when it comes to the money stuff.
In this case, a cashier had to check a person’s ID because their credit card wasn’t signed.
It all checked out, but then something totally weird happened.
Read on for all of the details.
“I…uh…think I signed the wrong name.”
And I’m back with the landscape supply store that I work for. The company makes and sells mulch in bulk by the cubic yard. We sell to everyone, commercial and residential.
My boss is also really stubborn. I have worked in the office for over four years now, but I still can’t convince him to upgrade most of the office equipment.
Our credit card reader is one of those unattached machines from the register that I have to hand punch everything in to.
It’s kept behind the counter so customers hand over their credit cards and I do the transactions.
The machine is slow and frustrating and it always spits out a receipt that the customer has to sign with a pen.
It does have a working chip reader though, so I can’t complain too much.
They needed to check his ID.
Anyway. I had a customer come in once who paid with a credit card.
I told him the total and he handed me his credit card. It wasn’t signed on the back so I asked him for his driver’s license.
He produced it without a problem.
The names matched and the picture was definitely my customer.
So, I charged his card and handed it back with the receipt he needed to sign.
He picked up a pen from the pen holder on the counter and then proceeded to hover over the receipt.
Me: “If you would please sign your name on the line at the bottom.”
Customer having an identity crisis: “Oh, right.”
But then, something weird happened.
And then he scribbled something on the line and handed it back to me.
Me: “Thank you! Have a nice day!”
The customer then proceeded to stare at me sheepishly for a few seconds before saying:
Customer having an identity crisis: “I…uh…think I signed the wrong name.”
Me: “Uh, okay.”
The manager handled it like nothing was wrong, though.
This hadn’t happened before, so I went and got my boss. He told me to void out the prior charge and have the customer pay with cash instead.
So, I have no idea what this customer was thinking.
I have a few questions.
Let’s see whether or not Reddit does as well.
Here are a few options.
Mine is just a scribble.
Seems plausible.
Maybe that’s it.
I feel like the second one is more likely.
I have to wonder what was going on.
I guess we’ll never know.
