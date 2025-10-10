Customer Paying With A Credit Card Signed The Wrong Name, And The Situation Was So Weird A Manager Had To Handle It

If there’s one thing that’s drilled into retail employees’ heads, it’s to always follow protocol when it comes to the money stuff.

In this case, a cashier had to check a person’s ID because their credit card wasn’t signed.

It all checked out, but then something totally weird happened.

Read on for all of the details.

“I…uh…think I signed the wrong name.” And I’m back with the landscape supply store that I work for. The company makes and sells mulch in bulk by the cubic yard. We sell to everyone, commercial and residential. My boss is also really stubborn. I have worked in the office for over four years now, but I still can’t convince him to upgrade most of the office equipment. Our credit card reader is one of those unattached machines from the register that I have to hand punch everything in to. It’s kept behind the counter so customers hand over their credit cards and I do the transactions. The machine is slow and frustrating and it always spits out a receipt that the customer has to sign with a pen. It does have a working chip reader though, so I can’t complain too much.

They needed to check his ID.

Anyway. I had a customer come in once who paid with a credit card. I told him the total and he handed me his credit card. It wasn’t signed on the back so I asked him for his driver’s license. He produced it without a problem. The names matched and the picture was definitely my customer. So, I charged his card and handed it back with the receipt he needed to sign. He picked up a pen from the pen holder on the counter and then proceeded to hover over the receipt. Me: “If you would please sign your name on the line at the bottom.” Customer having an identity crisis: “Oh, right.”

But then, something weird happened.

And then he scribbled something on the line and handed it back to me. Me: “Thank you! Have a nice day!” The customer then proceeded to stare at me sheepishly for a few seconds before saying: Customer having an identity crisis: “I…uh…think I signed the wrong name.” Me: “Uh, okay.”

The manager handled it like nothing was wrong, though.

This hadn’t happened before, so I went and got my boss. He told me to void out the prior charge and have the customer pay with cash instead. So, I have no idea what this customer was thinking.

I have a few questions.

Let’s see whether or not Reddit does as well.

Here are a few options.

Mine is just a scribble.

Seems plausible.

Maybe that’s it.

I feel like the second one is more likely.

I have to wonder what was going on.

I guess we’ll never know.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.