Customer Refuses To Disclose His Birthday For Fear Of Identity Theft, But He Wants To Buy Lottery Tickets

by Mila Cardozo

We all know that identity theft is not a joke… But it’s also not that common.

Well, try telling this to the guy from this story.

Let’s see how the retail employees handled this situation.

“I can’t give you my birthday! Someone could steal my identity!”

A couple of months ago, a store I work at implemented that for all products that require you to be 18 and over to buy, you must now put down a month, day and year.

This happened after another store that was owned by the company was caught selling cigarettes for miners and got fined 50k and lost their license to sell lottery and tobacco for 5 years.

They did not want to risk that happening again.

It’s annoying, but most customers understand why after we tell them, and we just ask for a year if they are clearly over 30, is it stupid to ask when we can tell?

Yes, but it is what the company wants, and most have gotten used to it and understand.

But someone thought they could be up to something.

This brings me to this guy who wanted some tickets, and we asked him for his birthday (this was still early on so we asked for the full date instead of just the year).

And he refused to give it too us, his reason being that someone could hear him and use his birthday as a way to steal his identity.

After a bit the manager came and ended up just selling him the lottery just to get him to leave.

That whole thing confused us all and all the customers there, mainly because a day, month and year gives you nothing to work with.

There’s no logic to it.

Thousands of people are born on the same day you are, so anyone who tries to use that would face a giant wall and give up.

I don’t know if he needed to think of a reason not to want to say when he was born, or if he actually believes that someone could use that to steal someone’s identity, but it was just such a silly thing to get mad about.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Grammar police.

Screenshot 1 74c44a Customer Refuses To Disclose His Birthday For Fear Of Identity Theft, But He Wants To Buy Lottery Tickets

Yup.

Screenshot 2 15ca22 Customer Refuses To Disclose His Birthday For Fear Of Identity Theft, But He Wants To Buy Lottery Tickets

An idea.

Screenshot 3 f8e997 Customer Refuses To Disclose His Birthday For Fear Of Identity Theft, But He Wants To Buy Lottery Tickets

“Sorry, I was born before calendars were invented”.

Screenshot 4 5240cf Customer Refuses To Disclose His Birthday For Fear Of Identity Theft, But He Wants To Buy Lottery Tickets

Another reader chimes in.

Screenshot 5 654294 Customer Refuses To Disclose His Birthday For Fear Of Identity Theft, But He Wants To Buy Lottery Tickets

Someone shares an anecdote.

Screenshot 6 d08547 Customer Refuses To Disclose His Birthday For Fear Of Identity Theft, But He Wants To Buy Lottery Tickets

By his logic, anyone who ever glances at his ID could steal his identity.

