Customer Spotted A U-Haul Snatching Shopping Carts, So Employees Alerted Management And Ended Up Witnessing A Police Bust

A simple closing shift quickly turned bizarre when a couple mentioned a van circling the parking lot and scooping up shopping carts.

“Is it normal for a U-Haul to be picking up your carriages in the parking lot?” I started working at a large U.S. clothing/department store that sits in a plaza with a bunch of other big retail locations about a month ago, and tonight I was doing a closing shift until 11. We have two sets of registers, one on either side of the store. The last customer to come through my line came through around 10:20.

It was a married couple, and as they’re putting their things on the counter, the husband asks me if it’s normal for a U-Haul to be driving around the parking lot and picking up our carriages. It seemed weird at first, but then the husband mentioned that it was a guy driving the van and a girl with no shoes was getting out and picking up the carts. They finished checking out and left. I turned to the first associate I saw and told her.

She laughed a little at the circumstances, and we immediately called our shift supervisor, who then called over one of the managers. I reiterated the story and they stepped outside to see the U-Haul across the plaza at another store.

The shift supervisor called that store to tell them to keep an eye out, and the manager got ahold of the license plate number and called the cops. There was a lot of back and forth going on over the associate walkie talkies.

By 10:55, the cops had ahold of the people taking our carriages. We got our carts back and they were still talking with the manager, meanwhile there were still a bunch of us cleaning. By 11:10, I was clocked out and walking out with some of my coworkers as the cops were patting them down and placing them under arrest. I suppose the stories can only get better from here.

But maybe they just wanted to scrap the parts?

