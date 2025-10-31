Customer Thinks Another Customer Is An Employee, And Even When The Manager Explains That He’s Not An Employee, She’s Convinced They’re Both Lying

If you’re very knowledgable about a certain type of product and your friend wants to buy that product, it might be nice to offer to go shopping with them to help them compare their options. If you were in a store helping your friend and another customer thought you were an employee, would you humor them or correct them?

You work here and I know it! It all started one afternoon when I went to a large blue tech chain with one of my friends to help him pick out a new cheap laptop. We walked over to the computers, looked over a handful of them, he asked me some questions about differences in processors and memory, then meandered off to go grab some games he also wanted. I hung around and was looking playing with the tablets they had on display when an older woman approached me: Woman: “Excuse me, can you help me with something?” Me: “Uh, sure, I guess, what do you need?”

Woman: “I need you to price match this computer with Amazon.” Me: “Oh I’m sorry, I don’t work here, you’ll need to talk to one of the employees for that.” Woman: “What do you mean? You were helping that other man just a minute ago.” Me: “He’s one of my friends and I’m helping him pick out a new laptop, but I can’t help you with price matching or anything like that” Woman: “Well fine! If you don’t want to help me I’ll just find someone who does!”

She goes over to an actual employee and starts talking to them, and I think to myself “well that was weird” and move on. My friend comes back over and we start trying to decide between two laptops, when I suddenly hear her return. Woman: “That’s him! He refused to help me!” I turn around to find her standing there with a manager. Manager: “Ma’am, he’s not an employee here, he can’t help you with anything.”

Woman: “But he’s helping that man right there!” (pointing at my friend) Me: “Like I said before, I’m just helping my friend here pick out a new laptop. I am not an employee.” Woman: “I just wanted to price match this! Is that so hard to do?!” Manager: “I understand ma’am and I can take care of that for you over at customer service.” He pointed her over towards the counter and she walked away with a huff, mumbling something about “some people just don’t know their place”

Manager: “I’m sorry about this sir, she made it sound like you were one of our employees but clearly you are just here with your friend. Sorry about that.” Me: “No problem, have fun with that.” My friend and I promptly chose a laptop and got out of there, only to find out we had also parked right next to her. Just as I thought we had escaped, she started at me again. Woman: “How dare to you lie to your manager like that! You work here and I know it! I’ve seen you here before!”

Me: “Listen lady, I don’t give a care what you think anymore. I don’t work here, I’ve never worked here. I’m not wearing the blue shirt with the name tag and the big freaking logo, so back off.” I got in the car and she started yelling at me through the window, spewing the usual “How dare you talk to me like that?!” and “I am your elder!” crap, tried to block my friend from getting into the passenger side (he just got in the back on the driver side), and even stood behind my car to prevent me backing up. As luck would have it the person who had been parked in front of me had left at some point while we were inside, so I just went for the pull through. As we circled around towards the exit she glared at me with all her might, and I just gave a big grin and a middle finger.

