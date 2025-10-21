Customer Tried To Buy Cigars With Just 60 Cents, So This Store Employee Reminded Him That’s Not How Buying Things Work

Some retail customers seem to think they get to decide how much to pay for what they want instead of paying the actual prices.

What would you do if a customer wanted to buy something but didn’t have enough money? Would you let them take it anyway, or would you look at them like they’re crazy?

This store employee was told by a customer that he only had 60 cents, but the customer’s total bill was worth more than that.

Read the full story below to see how the employee handles the situation.

That’s not how buying things works… I work at an internationally recognized convenience store/gas station in a small, but economically diverse city, and as such, our store gets a wide variety of patrons. It’s Sunday, our slowest day of the week, but it’s also the day that seems to attract the most irate people.

A customer came in to this employee’s store.

My coworker is off brewing iced coffee, so I’m just doing some cigarette stocking at the counter. In comes a younger male, white, well-dressed. He’ll be referred to as SS or “Swisher Sweet” and I’ll be “Me.”

The conversation went like this.

Me: Hi, how can I help you? SS: Yeah, can I get two of the “2 for 99 cents” Regular Swishers? Me: Sure thing, boss. I quickly scan the cigars and announce the total.

The customer was $1.50 short but wanted to take the items anyway.

Me: Your total is $2.14 SS: (tosses a handful of change on the counter) Here you go, man. I quickly count it up, and it comes out to about 60 cents. Me: (slightly confused) I only have 60 cents here. SS: Yeah, I know. That’s all I got. Is that okay?

He gave the customer a witty reply.

Me: Um, that’s not really how you buy things. SS: Come on, man! I gave you my money. Can I just have them?! Me: Sorry, unless you come back with another dollar fifty, I can’t let you have these. SS: Whatever! SS pushes open door and leaves. I just shake my head and put the swishers back.

That’s so weird that the customer thought he could buy something when he clearly didn’t have enough money to buy it.

When it comes to money, logic can escape some people.

