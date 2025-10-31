Customer Waits Patiently For Her Order, But Another Customer Thinks She’s A Lazy Employee Slacking Off

Imagine going to a store and waiting patiently for your order to be ready, but another customer thinks you’re an employee who is slacking off instead of working.

How would you respond? Would you play along or correct the customer?

In this story, one customer is in this exact situation. Let’s see how they handle it.

I can’t be on a break if I don’t work here. I had a pick up order at my local orange home improvement store. I was wearing jeans, a black cami tank top and a black leather backpack I sometimes use as a purse. Please keep this in mind. I finally got called to one of the cashiers who was obviously still in training; trying hard but needed to call the manager a few times. In addition, there was a bit of a delay retrieving my order.

An older man cut in line.

I made some idle chat with the cashier as I waited for my order to be complete. An older gentleman came up from behind me without being called from the line. He interrupted us quite rudely by asking the cashier if she was on break. Confusedly glancing over at me, she timidly replied no.

He was mistaken.

He then turned to me and asked if I was on break. Realizing he thought he was busting a couple of employees slacking, I was very happy to tell him that no, I didn’t work there and was a customer just like himself. He shot me another dirty look and returned to the line without saying another word.

He thought two employees were chatting instead of working, but really, a customer was waiting for an order. I’m glad he simply returned to the line once he realized his mistake instead of making a scene about it.

Customers need to stop jumping to conclusions.

