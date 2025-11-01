Customer Wanted To Pay Store Credit Card Bill, But She Got Really Upset When She Didn’t Get Back Any Change

I pay my credit card bills online, but some customers choose to pay their store credit card bills in person at the store the credit card is for.

Imagine being a cashier at a retail store, and a customer comes in to pay their store credit card bill. If the customer approved the transaction and then got upset at you, would you call for a manager, apologize to the customer, or double down on the fact that the customer approved the transaction?

In this story, one new retail employee is in this situation, and her manager claims she didn’t handle it well.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

A customer made me cry today I started working at a major department store about 3 weeks ago and this is my first retail job. Me: Me C: Customer Today, I was working the cash register in the older women’s clothing department. A customer comes up to pay for her store credit card bill. She hands me $80 and I ask is this how much you want to pay and she says yes. Then she has to approve the amount on the signature pad.

But the customer was confused.

I finish her transaction then hand her receipt and she asks, “Where is my change.” Me: There is no change you handed me $80 and told me you wanted to pay $80. C: No, I only wanted to pay $78, that’s how much my bill was. Me: Ma’am I’m sorry but I can’t see how much your bill is and you also verified the amount on the signature pad. If you pay more than the amount on your bill it goes towards credit for the next month so you aren’t losing any money.

She knows she needs to get backup.

At this point she begins to raise her voice at me. C: Why would I want to pay more than my bill. I want my change back now. I’m still fairly new and I never learned how to cancel a completed transaction. I try to call one of the managers but the phones aren’t going connecting. Then, I decide I should ask one of my co-workers for help. Me: Could you wait one moment while I go and ask for help to get your change?

The customer was really rude.

Then the customer starts to yell and berate me. She tells me I’m stupid and it’s going to be all my fault if she can’t get her money back. Around this time, my eyes start to tear up and I go find a co-worker to help her. The woman pays her bill for around $78 and gets less than $2 in change. After the customer leaves, I went into the bathroom and cried about it. Then, my manager spoke to me and told me I handled the situation poorly, even though I had tried to call her.

What a horrible experience. She double checked with the customer how much she wanted to pay, and the manager wasn’t available to help. What else was she supposed to do?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The manager is the bad guy.

An assistant manager weighs in.

It’s time to find a different job.

Here’s another vote for finding a different job.

A minimum wage job isn’t worth that level of stress.

