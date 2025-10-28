Customer Wants To Return A Book, But The Employee Tells Her He Can’t Give Her A Refund Since The Return Window Has Passed

Some customers think employees can break store policy just because.

If you were working in a store that had a 6-week return policy, would you ever make an exception and allow a customer to return an item if it had been longer than 6 weeks, or would you refuse to risk your job by breaking the rules?

This man is working at a bookstore that implements a 6-week return and exchange policy.

A woman tried to return a book months past the deadline.

The day a lady wanted me to risk getting fired so she could get a refund. This happened yesterday and it’s still annoying me. I work at a bookstore, and we have a 6-week return/exchange policy for items. Simple enough, right? 99% of the time, it is not a problem, but then this lady walks in yesterday.

Customer: “So, I brought this book a while back and I just wanted to get a refund. I was away for a vacation during that time though.” Me: “Yep, shouldn’t be a problem. Just let me look at the receipt.” At this point, I notice that she brought this book way back in April, so clearly, it was outside the 6-week limit. Me: “Unfortunately, I cannot accept this book as a refund as it is has passed the 6-week return time frame.”

Customer: “Well, can I at least get store credit or something?” Me: “I can’t do that for you, sorry. As it’s against company policy. I could also get into trouble for attempting to do it.” Customer: “Well, I think that’s poor customer service on your part and you should do better.”

Me: “On the receipt, it says we can only do a refund within 6 weeks (god forbid they actually read the things). And I, as a worker here, do not decide company policy or create it. I just follow it. Plus, if I tried doing this, I could get fired and loss my job, so you can get $20 back.” She then stomped off, muttering about how poor my company is. I just shook my head at, once again, a customer assuming that I am able to ignore company policy and get away with it.

It’s not worth losing your job just so a customer can get $20 back.

