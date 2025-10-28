October 28, 2025 at 4:35 pm

Customer Wants To Return A Book, But The Employee Tells Her He Can’t Give Her A Refund Since The Return Window Has Passed

by Heide Lazaro

Woman holding a book at a library

Pexels/Reddit

Some customers think employees can break store policy just because.

If you were working in a store that had a 6-week return policy, would you ever make an exception and allow a customer to return an item if it had been longer than 6 weeks, or would you refuse to risk your job by breaking the rules?

This man is working at a bookstore that implements a 6-week return and exchange policy.

A woman tried to return a book months past the deadline.

Keep reading to see how he handles this situation.

The day a lady wanted me to risk getting fired so she could get a refund.

This happened yesterday and it’s still annoying me.

I work at a bookstore, and we have a 6-week return/exchange policy for items.

Simple enough, right?

99% of the time, it is not a problem, but then this lady walks in yesterday.

Here’s how the conversation between this man and the customer went.

Customer: “So, I brought this book a while back and I just wanted to get a refund. I was away for a vacation during that time though.”

Me: “Yep, shouldn’t be a problem. Just let me look at the receipt.”

At this point, I notice that she brought this book way back in April, so clearly, it  was outside the 6-week limit.

Me: “Unfortunately, I cannot accept this book as a refund as it is has passed the 6-week return time frame.”

He told her that it’s against company policy.

Customer: “Well, can I at least get store credit or something?”

Me: “I can’t do that for you, sorry. As it’s against company policy. I could also get into trouble for attempting to do it.”

Customer: “Well, I think that’s poor customer service on your part and you should do better.”

He also explained that he could lose his job for giving her $20.

Me: “On the receipt, it says we can only do a refund within 6 weeks (god forbid they actually read the things). And I, as a worker here, do not decide company policy or create it. I just follow it. Plus, if I tried doing this, I could get fired and loss my job, so you can get $20 back.”

She then stomped off, muttering about how poor my company is.

I just shook my head at, once again, a customer assuming that I am able to ignore company policy and get away with it.

At least she didn’t ask to speak to a manager!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 3.29.44 PM Customer Wants To Return A Book, But The Employee Tells Her He Cant Give Her A Refund Since The Return Window Has Passed

A tailor speaks up about a similar experience.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 3.30.17 PM Customer Wants To Return A Book, But The Employee Tells Her He Cant Give Her A Refund Since The Return Window Has Passed

They really have nothing to complain about.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 3.30.42 PM Customer Wants To Return A Book, But The Employee Tells Her He Cant Give Her A Refund Since The Return Window Has Passed

This person shares the response they give to customers.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 3.31.27 PM Customer Wants To Return A Book, But The Employee Tells Her He Cant Give Her A Refund Since The Return Window Has Passed

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Screenshot 2025 09 30 at 3.32.14 PM Customer Wants To Return A Book, But The Employee Tells Her He Cant Give Her A Refund Since The Return Window Has Passed

It’s not worth losing your job just so a customer can get $20 back.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter