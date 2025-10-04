Customer Wants To Sell A Used Video Game Steering Wheel, But When He Can’t Sell It, He Leaves It On A Trash Can

Imagine working at a store where customers can not only buy items but they can also sell and trade items.

If a customer came in to sell an item, you might expect them to be disappointed if you had to refuse to buy the item from them.

The employee in this story was in that situation, but he was not expecting the customer to react the way he did, especially after he claimed the item was so important to him.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Person dumps item they claim was precious to them and it hurts them because they needed money. I work at a video game store that is a buy sell and trade. Often times we get people who only pay attention to the “buy” part for one reason or another. One day a person game with a steering wheel for the Playstation 2, he made a huge show about how much it means to him and how sad it is that he has to let it go. I let him know that he doesn’t *have* to sell it but he insisted he needed to, wouldn’t want to say why.

The employee inspected the item.

He said he and his son constantly used it and a bunch of other stories related to it. When I checked it some of the wires used to connect the item to the console and to connect the wheel to the pedals were badly exposed (not sure if I am explaining right but it was the wheel and the pedals were separate but attached via one of the included cables). I had to decline the item. The person started insisting I buy it at a very low price but I told him I am not interested in it in any context as it isn’t in a condition we can sell it.

There was a swap meet nearby.

Now here is the part I found funny. Not long before this a sort of in door swap meet opened, let me mention before I continue that the person brought it in a box with the parts detached. About an hour later I get a question by the owner of the shop and go to the in door swap meet. When I went I noticed a similar looking box on top of one of the outside trash cans (it is one of those that have a very small opening so the box didn’t fit inside. He just literally left it on top of the trash can).

Apparently, he didn’t really care about the steering wheel.

When I went in they told me the person made a fuss because he wanted them to give them money for the steering wheel and them sell it while they sell spots for sellers to sell their stuff and they do not buy from the public to sell items. He literally out of rage just left his precious steering wheel because he couldn’t find anyone who would give him money for it.

It seems that the customer was giving a made up sob story about the steering wheel to try to sell it. It’s funny that he ended up just leaving it on the trash can.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Sentimental value isn’t the same as actual value.

Maybe it started out as trash.

I hope this isn’t what happened.

Here’s another story about a customer trying to sell something.

Just because you want to sell it doesn’t mean someone wants to buy it.

