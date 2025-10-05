Customer Was Checking Out Of The Store When He Witnessed A Little Boy Received A Double Treat

For many kids, a trip to the grocery store can be fun and exciting.

“Don’t tell your dad” – I watched a little boy win at life today. I was the customer in line at the checkout. The cashier was ringing me out when a family (mom, dad, and a ~7 year old boy) pulled up behind me. Dad immediately wandered away. While mom started loading her groceries on the conveyor belt.

After she loaded a few things, she turned to the boy and said: “You were really good today. Would you like to pick out a chocolate?”

The boy got super happy, grabbed a Kinder Egg, and put it on the conveyor belt. Mom then tells him, “Don’t tell your dad.”

Dad comes back, and mom says she forgot something. So dad continues loading the belt while mom walks away. Dad then turns to his son and says: “You were really good today. Would you like to pick out a chocolate?” I have never in my life seen a kid look so happy.

The boy picked another chocolate egg, and he didn’t say a thing.

He picks another Kinder Egg and puts it on the belt.

Sure enough, dad then says, “Don’t tell your mom.” I didn’t say anything to ruin this kid’s wonderful two-chocolate day. But I had a good chuckle walking out of there.

Good kids get rewarded by loving parents.

