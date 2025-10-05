Customers Are Positive That They Looked For An Item In The Right Place, But It Turns Out They Were Wrong

Imagine looking for an item in a warehouse type store. If you had trouble finding what you were looking for, you’d probably ask an employee for help.

The employee in this story talked to a couple customers who were determined they had looked for the item in the correct spot, but the employee was pretty sure they were wrong.

We swear we checked the right spot Here’s a short one that I deal with on a daily basis. I work at your local (or not so local) Swedish furniture store. We organize our products into Aisle and Bin locations so you know how far down the aisle to go. Different colors of the same product aren’t generally next to each other.

I just spoke with some customers who had some trouble finding their item. Customer: Hi, we have an inventory issue. Me: Okay. Do you have the article number for your item? C: reads off combination number

Me: typing in the number That’s going to be a combination of several pieces if the issue is that you don’t see that specific number. C: Yes, I know it’s a combination. It says you have it in stock but we only saw the red one on the shelf. Me: Okay. Did you check aisle 11 bin 29? C: Yes. You only have the red there.

M: knowing they stopped looking when they saw a different color of the item they want without going to the correct location Just to verify, you did check specifically in bin 29? C and wife both adamantly confirm they looked in the right spot. M: Well, that is the only location for the color you want so I’ll go double check, but we do only have three left and when the stock is that low there’s always a chance someone else has it in their cart already.

They follow me to the EXACT location that the color they want is in. We have three on the shelf. Turns out, they had stopped looking when they got to the red which was much earlier in the aisle, even though they confirmed with me several times that they checked the location I asked them about. At least they got to go home with their product!

I know this store, and it can be tricky finding what you’re looking for. It’s weird that the customers were so sure they had looked in the right spot when they really hadn’t.

At least they found what they were looking for.

