Dad Can’t Find His Tools, But Instead Of Looking For Them, He Gets Mad At His Child For Telling Him To Look Around

If you lose something, what do you do? Do you look for it or do you accuse everyone in your household of taking it and not putting it back where it belongs?
In this story, one dad likes to blame his family when he can’t find his tools, and he really didn’t like it when one of his children called him out on this.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITA for talking back?
So my dad was looking for one of his tools. I asked if he already checked with anyone else in the house or actually tried looking for it himself.
He said no.
So I told him, “Well, maybe you should try asking or looking first before drawing conclusions.”
But here’s the thing: this has always been his habit.
Whenever he can’t find something, he immediately blames everyone else in the house for using his stuff and not taking care of it or putting it back.
And guess what?
Nine times out of ten, he was the last one to use it and just misplaced it.
It happened again.
And today? Yep, same story.
He got angry again.
I told him, “Why are you mad at me? I already said I haven’t seen or used it.”
He insists he’s not mad, but he’s yelling at me like, who’s supposed to believe that?
He got angry again.
Then, instead of actually looking for the missing tool, he shifts gears and starts attacking me personally, bringing up random past mistakes (which, let’s be honest, everyone has).
Sometimes they aren’t even mistakes.
Like, he once blamed me for not watering the plants… bro, it’s been raining for months.
What more do you want? He’s basically just fishing for something to criticize.
So I told him, “You’re supposed to use your eyes when looking, not your mouth.”
Of course, that ticked him off even more.
Of course, that ticked him off even more.
But instead of searching, he just kept ranting.
Meanwhile, the rest of the family (and even extended family) started looking around, while he stood there fuming at me.
It wasn’t that hard to find.
And guess what? With my glasses and a trusty flashlight, I found it.
It was sitting right there in his tool cabinet.
I literally held it up and told him, “See? If you had just looked instead of ranting, you would’ve found it yourself.”
Now, instead of blaming the whole family, he’s only mad at me for talking back.
Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
One person explains why the dad was upset.
Another person thinks the dad sounds insecure.
He really didn’t help the situation by finding what his dad was looking for.
He needs to react differently next time.
His dad’s not going to change his behavior if he keeps getting what he wants.
