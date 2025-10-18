Dad Changes All The Clocks And Tricks His Son Into Sleeping Three Extra Hours, But When The Boy’s Mom Finds Out, She’s Upset

Some kids wake up really early in the morning, which can make it impossible for parents to sleep in.

Would you ever consider doing something sneaky to try to trick your kids into sleeping in longer?

One father decided he wasn’t built for 6:30 a.m. wake-ups when his wife went out of town.

To buy himself more rest, he came up with a plan to trick his son into sleeping longer.

The trick worked, but now he’s wondering if it was a bad idea.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for tricking son into thinking it was 3 hours later so he’d sleep in? Did this when my wife was out of town visiting family. Our son usually wakes up at 6:30 in the morning like her. I do not wake up at 6:30 in the morning.

He had a plan.

First night she was gone, I waited until he was asleep and changed all the clocks back 3 hours. I also taped tinfoil to the back of his curtains to help block out the morning sun. It worked and he came downstairs at 9:30 every day.

Wow.

The humorous part was hearing him ask “why is it so bright outside already?!” each morning when he came downstairs. I’m thankful he didn’t piece together that dinner at 3pm was weird. Wife did not approve when she got home.

Now people on Reddit are debating whether this was a clever parenting hack or a shady move that crossed the line.

Most people, though they think it’s clever, think Hubby is the AH here.

This person says uhhhh no.

This person says she gets it, but still no.

And this person says this is just a lie and that’s not cool.

When it comes to parenting shortcuts, sometimes time really is just a construct.

