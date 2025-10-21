Dad Is Asking For A Raise From The Family Business To Help Cover His Irresponsible Spending, So His Daughter Wants To Have A Financial Talk With Him

A family business can be a great way to make a living, and when done right, it can help everyone in the family.

What would you do if your father, who ran the business for years, was earning a high salary and then said he wanted a raise because he is such an over spender?

That is what the daughter in this story is dealing with, and she wants to have a talk with him about his finances, but isn’t sure if it is her place.

WIBTA for wanting to talk to my dad about money? I (28F) work with my partner in our family business.

My great-grandfather started it, my grandfather and dad continued it, and now we’ve been running it for the past 5 years. Thanks to better organization and hard work, we grew the company by about 150–200%. My dad has stepped back a lot, while we handle almost everything day to day.

He still takes the largest salary (a comfortable six figures) while each of us earns less than half of that. I don’t mind that on principle, since it’s a family business and he’s contributed over the years. But lately he’s been saying he wants to raise his salary again because he “can’t save” for retirement. We’re not even talking huge amounts, just modest retirement funds that the company would also contribute to.

The thing is, he does make enough. The problem is how much he spends. He spoils my step-siblings with very expensive gifts (like a 300€ luxury advent calendar for my stepsister), and he supports my stepmom’s lifestyle. She doesn’t work, doesn’t really take care of the kids, and spends huge amounts on shopping, hairdressers, clothes, etc. Their relationship is basically a divorce without the paperwork, yet he still funds her habits.

A few months ago his account was in the red, so I lent him €1000 to help him avoid overdraft fees, a few days later he spent €100 on a SheIn order. It left me feeling like he plays broke while actually just spending recklessly. Meanwhile, my partner and I work 8 hours a day, 6 days a week, with minimal holidays, and we don’t have these money issues even though we earn less less then him. Also we can’t afford to hire extra help for the workload.

I’m grateful for what my family built and I don’t want to take anything away from my dad. But it’s getting harder to watch him drain resources instead of saving, especially when it directly impacts the business. Would I be in the wrong if I sat down with him to talk about this? WIBTA?

