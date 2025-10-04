Dad Loves His Wild Daughter And Embraces Her Unconventionality, But His Daughter’s Non-Traditional Wedding Was Too Much For His Wife

When a child is growing, it’s fun to wonder who they’ll grow up to be.

Will they be a lawyer or a teacher, a mechanic or a barista?

Will they have their mom’s features, their dad’s, or neither? Will they have kids, or five cats?

But one things is for sure: the adult that they’ll grow into is likely to be a surprise, regardless of how many guessing games you’ve played.

And the father in this story never expected the wild child that his daughter grew into, but he loves her all the same.

His wife, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have caught onto the fact that her non-traditional daughter isn’t one to go with the flow, and never was this attitude more detrimental than her wedding.

AITA for telling my wife to stop crying about missing out on our daughter’s wedding? My wife (53, female) and I (55, male) have three children: Brett (27, male) Amy (25, female) and Lynn (24, female). Now let me say, I love all my children in their own way. But no child has ever given me a headache like Lynn. She’s our wild child. She got a college degree at sixteen, began working and saving up, moved to Louisiana once she turned eighteen, got more college degrees and lives a pretty nice life. I’m proud of her, of course but she has always been our wildly independent, argumentative, intelligent little girl. She’s the more social one too; she’s covered in tattoos, piercings and always has funky hair. I’m proud of her, I love her, but she’s always been our non-traditional child.

Lynn met her (now) husband, Brad (27, male) when she first moved to Louisiana. Brad is like Lynn: tattoos and piercings up the wazoo. Non traditional. He’s a good kid, I like him. He protected Lynn and has been by her side for a lot of things, I actually love that kid for protecting my baby girl. Lynn will be the first child of ours to be married, so when we heard the news about their engagement, my wife was super excited. She started talking about wedding planning and all that girl stuff.

Lynn and Brad were both upfront about not wanting a wedding and just wanting a small party with mainly family and some friends as a celebratory thing. My wife was very upset and pushed at Lynn till she reluctantly agreed to plan a wedding. Not even a week into wedding planning, Lynn and my wife had a spat about floral arrangements which led to Lynn flying back home to Louisiana. Lynn announced they had eloped and would be planning a small intimate get together in New Orleans around Halloween time. My wife lost it, her and Lynn got into a huge argument over the phone which led to them both not speaking.

My wife cries every time this situation is brought up, saying she missed out on her little girls special day. After a few weeks of this nonsense, I finally snapped and said “why are you surprised? Lynn didn’t want a wedding in the first place! She’s our least traditional child! I’m just glad we at least got the engagement announcement. Stop crying about it and wait till Brett or Amy get married cause they are the ones that will actually enjoy that wedding ****.” My wife called me a few names and has been avoiding me.

I really don’t mean to be an ******* but Lynn is the last child I’d expect to want a big grand wedding. I mean, she’s a nurse that does hair on the side, who is also a practicing witch. That child makes no sense! I’d more expect Brett to want the big wedding when he and his boyfriend eventually get engaged. It also just felt wrong that she tried forcing it on Lynn. Lay the brutal honesty on me. Do I roll over and apologize, or continue to stick up for Lynn over this mess? AITA?

It’s really great that Lynn has a loving father who embraces all her quirks and loves her just the same.

It’s just a shame that her mom tried to push her into something that she didn’t want to begin with, then got mad at her when it didn’t pan out the way she wanted it.

At least her father is sticking up for her.

Sure, Lynn’s mom might be a little sentimental and upset at feeling like she was missing out on the milestone, but good for Lynn for eventually doing things her own way.

It’s important that parents embrace their children for who they are as individuals, rather than trying to push them toward what they want them to be – and it’s great that Lynn’s father is doing this.

But the fact that they weren’t at Lynn’s wedding was down to one thing and one thing only: her mother’s behavior. If she’d allowed Lynn to have the small wedding she’d wanted, they would have been present and everyone would have been happy.

She’s only got herself to blame.

