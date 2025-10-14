Dad Tries To Balance Work And Parenting By Letting His Son Watch An Occasional Video, So When His Wife Presses Him On It, He Loses His Temper

Parenting disagreements can make partners feel more like opponents than teammates.

AITA for the way I look after my son? I told my wife today that she treats me like “the babysitter she doesn’t trust.” We have a 5-year-old son who has way more energy than either of us. My wife puts a lot of effort into keeping him entertained, while I try to teach him to entertain himself by setting reasonable boundaries. I work from home about 60 hours a week, so sometimes I’ll set him up with something and then get back to work.

He often hovers near me, and about once a week, I’ll watch a short YouTube video with him (planes, trains, trucks; typical 5-year-old stuff). My wife has a strict no-screen policy, which I mostly agree with. I don’t believe in daily “screen time,” but I think the occasional YouTube video is harmless if he’s behaved and wants a short break with me while I’m working. I also take him out a couple times a week for longer activities: hiking, swimming, football, etc.

My wife stays home full-time, so she spends many more hours with him and is understandably frustrated by how demanding he can be. But when she gets home, she often asks, “What did you do with him today?” in a way that feels like a trap. She regularly asks if we watched videos. Today I lost my temper. We hadn’t watched any videos, we worked on his behavior, and played a board game. But she kept pressing, and I snapped. I think I’ve been holding a lot in, and her questioning just broke through my calm. Am I bad for the way I parent or for getting mad when I’m called out on it? AITA?

