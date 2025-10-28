Daughter Had Been Supporting Her Parents Financially, But She Draws The Line At Moving Back Home To Drive Them Around

Family obligations can feel overwhelming when they drain your time, money, and energy.

How much would you be willing to help your parents if they were struggling financially? Would you be willing to put yourself in debt to help, or would you cut them off?

This woman has been supporting her parents financially ever since she started working, but her parents continued to fall into bigger and bigger financial troubles.

Now, they have a new request, and she feels guilty about saying no.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for refusing to help my family financially? I (25F) just started working right after graduation for almost 2 years. I don’t know what type of nonsense my parents got themselves into, but they have been deep in financial issues. It started small with them asking a portion of my student loan for “family groceries,” and spiraled worse when I started working.

This woman wasn’t able to save up due to her parents’ financial problems.

They would ask for hundreds of bucks, several times per month with no intention to pay me back. Even though they initially promised to pay me back. Due to this, I don’t have savings at all, because I need to have money laying somewhere to save them. The only savings I have is the mandatory employee funds which is unaccessible until I retire.

She has become their go-to every time they have financial troubles.

They are so deep in their financial issue to the point they need to sell their car. Which eventually affected me as well. I pay for my own car. Now, that they don’t have any car. They rely on renting cars which eventually puts them deeper in their hell hole. And I become their target every single time. Not one dime paid back.

Now, they’re asking her to move back home so she can drive them.

Their latest “idea” is to have me back at home and send one of them to work. This home is 27 miles away from my workplace, so almost 60 miles going back and forth, and an additional 24 miles if I’m going to drive them. To clarify, I rent a room near my workplace, and I pay for their internet and electricity because none of them both care enough to pay the outstanding bill.

She decided to decline their request.

Throughout the year, I have been helping them. But now, I have no money spared to help them nor do I want to go back at home even just for a few days to drive them around. Because honestly, it’s too much work and gas money. So I refused to help, only this once.

Their relatives have been pressuring her to help her parents.

The problem is, they get my relatives involved as well. One of my relatives started to spam call and text me to lend a helping hand. I really don’t have the luxury to help them now. So AITA for refusing this one time? Just this one time and they decided to get other relatives involved.

She shouldn’t squander all of her money on her parents. They’ll just keep asking for more money and favors.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

You’ve been helping them so much, says this user.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another suggestion from this person.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes saying no is the only way to protect your future and your well-being.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.