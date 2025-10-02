Delivery Truck Showed Up With No Notice, And The Retail Store Was Short Staffed At An Extra Busy Time

Imagine working at a retail store where there are only two employees on duty, you and one other person.

What would you do if that other person got pulled away to do something else, and you were left to handle the entire store by yourself during a particularly busy time?

That’s a pretty typical day at work for the employee in this story.

Here are some examples of what they encounter on a normal day.

Truck showed up unexpectedly This is something that happens at least once a week. I work at a retail store that also sales furniture. It was just me and a manager in that morning and it was already a little busy. A furniture truck decided to show up unscheduled with only 10 minute notice.

Here’s how they handled it.

So, my manager had to unload the truck while I stay on the register. The second she starts unloading the truck a person shows up to pick up a dresser and two people in the store are asking about pieces of furniture. I can’t leave the register so I have to tell these people they’ll have to wait which goes over as good as you expect.

It got even worse.

Then to top it off, two people show up for interviews at 11 and our manager didn’t come in till 12. Because corporate uses this automated text interview that schedules interviews whenever it feels like. Let’s just say I was about ready to put my head through a wall that day.

That sounds like a stressful place to work due to the disorganized work environment.

Working at a store that is short staffed can be really stressful!

