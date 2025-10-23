October 23, 2025 at 6:55 am

Diner Gets Stressed Out On Server’s Behalf, Gets Up And Starts Doing Her Work For Her

by Ben Auxier

A woman filing in as a server in a restaurant

TikTok/ssxoxo888

Some of us just can’t help ourselves, I suppose.

That’s all I could think as I watched this video from TikTok user @ssxoxo888:

A woman filing in as a server in a restaurant

TikTok/ssxoxo888

“POV: Your having dinner and the waitress is new and overwhelmed,” reads the caption.

A woman filing in as a server in a restaurant

TikTok/ssxoxo888

“So your anxiety kicked in for her and you start serving and helping her out.”

A woman filing in as a server in a restaurant

TikTok/ssxoxo888

Look at her go.

@mydaughtersbiggestfan

Wow, I’m truly blown away by all the support and love you’ve shown. Thank you for the beautiful messages and for spreading kindness. Remember, we all need a little help sometimes, so let’s strive to be good and do good. That’s what I stand for. I appreciate all the love and support, and if you’d like to make my heart even happier, please follow my beautiful 16-year-old daughter Yasmine @Itsyasmineofficial shes the real star. 🌟 Also a HUGE shout out to the beautiful waitress she was a rockstar ♥️ #servermode #waiters #bekind #resturant #helpinghand #viral #understaffed

♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

She just kept going!

2025 08 27 17 32 04 Diner Gets Stressed Out On Servers Behalf, Gets Up And Starts Doing Her Work For Her

And the staff was like “yeah, sure.”

2025 08 27 17 32 15 Diner Gets Stressed Out On Servers Behalf, Gets Up And Starts Doing Her Work For Her

You even looked the part!

2025 08 27 17 32 25 Diner Gets Stressed Out On Servers Behalf, Gets Up And Starts Doing Her Work For Her

Apparently this happens sometimes?!

2025 08 27 17 32 38 Diner Gets Stressed Out On Servers Behalf, Gets Up And Starts Doing Her Work For Her

Good on ya, I guess.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter