Do You Drive An Infiniti? Mechanics Call Out The Most Common Problems You Might Face.

No car is perfect, and mechanics know better than anyone that certain makes or models tend to have common issues that need to be watched for.

These mechanics decided to make a video where they each call out the issues they see most with Infiniti brand cars.

The video starts out with one mechanic going around and asking, “What are some common issues with Infiniti?”

The first mechanic replies, “With Infiniti? Water pump tends to go out, especially if it is driven by a timing chain.”

Interesting, this is really good to know.

The TikToker goes on to the next mechanic and says, “Deven, what are some common issues with Infiniti?”

Deven replies, “Ummm, it misfires.”

That can be very serious.

The next mechanic replies to the same question by saying, “Infiniti? They have a timing chain-driven water pump. We have one in the shop now that we are doing. Timing chain issues.”

This seems to be a common answer.

The next mechanic says, “It is a Nissan, so you got transmission issues, a lot of sensor issues, electrical, leaks.”

Wow, I don’t think this mechanic likes the Infiniti brand!

That guy might not like Infinit’s, but this next mechanic must really hate them. He answers, “Um, it breaks down upon purchase, so. Don’t buy it.”

Yikes, that is obviously a huge problem!

I’ve never driven an Infiniti, and now I’m not sure I want to.

Watch the video to get all the answers from the mechanics in this shop.

Not surprisingly, the people in the comments had mixed opinions about this video.

This commenter has an older Infiniti G35 and hasn’t had any issues.

Here is someone who says their engines are really good, but the water pump is a problem.

No issues for this Infiniti.

Learn about Infiniti issues before you make a purchase.

