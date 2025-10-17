October 17, 2025 at 2:55 am

Do You Use The Extension Hose At The Gas Station? Or Do You Wait In Line Like And Waste Your Time?

by Ben Auxier

Using the pump extender at the gas station

TikTok/spaceynicc

So you know that thing where you’re driving someone else’s car, or a rental, or just some vehicle you’re not used to, and you pull up to the pump only to realize to your infinite shame that the gas tank is on the OTHER side?

Turns out, there may often be a way around this, but only if you use 100% of your brain.

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @spaceynicc:

Using the pump extender at the gas station

TikTok/spaceynicc

“Using 100% of my brain…” reads the caption.

Using the pump extender at the gas station

TikTok/spaceynicc

“…by using the extender at the gas pump…”

Using the pump extender at the gas station

TikTok/spaceynicc

“…and not waiting like these SHEEP.”

@spaceynicc

you literally don’t have to wait #costco #costcoguys

♬ GO KYLIE GO – xkqliex

Existential arguments ensued.

2025 09 06 17 29 40 Do You Use The Extension Hose At The Gas Station? Or Do You Wait In Line Like And Waste Your Time?

I will admit, I’d never really thought about this.

2025 09 06 17 29 52 Do You Use The Extension Hose At The Gas Station? Or Do You Wait In Line Like And Waste Your Time?

Some people are very in their heads about it.

2025 09 06 17 30 12 Do You Use The Extension Hose At The Gas Station? Or Do You Wait In Line Like And Waste Your Time?

But now you know.

2025 09 06 17 30 25 Do You Use The Extension Hose At The Gas Station? Or Do You Wait In Line Like And Waste Your Time?

Go forth, and pump without fear.

