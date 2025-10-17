Do You Use The Extension Hose At The Gas Station? Or Do You Wait In Line Like And Waste Your Time?

So you know that thing where you’re driving someone else’s car, or a rental, or just some vehicle you’re not used to, and you pull up to the pump only to realize to your infinite shame that the gas tank is on the OTHER side?

Turns out, there may often be a way around this, but only if you use 100% of your brain.

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @spaceynicc:

“Using 100% of my brain…” reads the caption.

“…by using the extender at the gas pump…”

“…and not waiting like these SHEEP.”

Existential arguments ensued.

I will admit, I’d never really thought about this.

Some people are very in their heads about it.

But now you know.

Go forth, and pump without fear.

