Dollar Store Assistant Manager Was Forced To Do A Bunch Of Things At Once, So In Frustration, They Lashed Out At A Rude Customer Who Wouldn’t Stop Giving Them A Hard Time

Jeez, some people can be so pushy…

And if you work in customer service, you know all about it!

In this story, a worker decided to stand up and fight back against a rude customer, but they feel kind of bad about it.

They also feel kind of good about it.

Read on and see what happened!

I yelled back at a customer. “I’m an assistant manager at a dollar store. Our frozen food truck had come, and when they come they have to be received and processed immediately. I’m still not fully trained, and the new store manager told me to handle it on my own despite never having processed a frozen food truck. Luckily, the driver knew how to do everything and guided me through it, but it was time for one of the cashiers to go home. She was supposed to leave at 1:30, but at this point it was already 1:50 and the store manager hadn’t taken her down, so I ran up to let her count her drawer down and go home. The other cashier was calling for a manager’s assistance, but the manager wouldn’t come up to help her.

This was a real pain in the neck.

Our store has a very strict policy that non-managers are not allowed in the office alone, and under no circumstances can money be left unattended. I told her I would be as quick as I could, and the customer she was with said in a snarky voice that she would wait. By the time we were done counting the money, the cashier’s line was insanely long. The customer she was with tells me I took too long and storms out. Then the cashier tells me her register is starting to freeze up and was taking too long to print receipts.

Don’t forget about the frozen food delivery!

The frozen food was still out so I was trying to run back to let the other manager know that I couldn’t do it right then and that I needed to help the cashier. On my way to talk to the manager the woman at the back of the line says, “YOU need to open another lane right now!” I said back to her, “Yes ma’am I know, but I need to speak to someone really quick I’ll be right back.” She rolled her eyes at me.

They were running all over the place!

After I let the manager know what was happening, I ran back up and told everyone to move to another register since I was moving her. An older gentleman gave me a nasty look and immediately screamed, “WHY!?” “Sir, her register isn’t working properly anymore and it’s being slow.” “WELL THEN YOU NEED TO OPEN UP ANOTHER REGISTER!” I have never yelled at a customer before, but my stress levels were through the rough and he was unnecessarily aggressive towards me and wasn’t the first person to tell at me that day.

They finally lost it.

So I yelled back, “You’re going to HAVE to wait because I need to move her to another register FIRST, and THEN I will open up another lane and check you out!” Everything was silent until I started moving her drawer after she finished checking out another customer. Then the woman she had just checked out looked at the cashier and said, “Thank you so much for being so courteous and patient!” Then she looks at me and says, “And YOU need to learn to respect people!”

They held their tongue.

I didn’t even respond and just opened up another register. I was trying not to get upset, buy I could tell I was bright red and couldn’t really hide the anger in my face. Luckily, the man didn’t come to my lane and everyone who came to mine was extra polite and one even started telling me she can’t believe people are so rude to customer service people. It felt good to finally have someone not antagonize me. It also felt really good to yell even though I probably shouldn’t have.”

Was this assistant manager wrong to yell, or was it understandable?

Some of these customers seriously need to take a Chill Pill…

