Driver Almost Got Trapped With A $127 Parking Garage Fee, But A Kind Wisconsin Stranger Saved His Day

Parking garages always seem to hold a hint of mystery — dark corners, echoing footsteps, and unpredictable fees.

One parker thought his weekend visit would end with an easy checkout, but instead, the machine had a number waiting that nearly stopped his heart.

Luckily, an unexpected act of kindness helped him out when he needed it most.

Keep reading for this wholesome Tale From Retail.

Amazing guy from a parking garage just saved my weekend. Perhaps a different kind of “retail”, but nonetheless awesome So I visited my buddy in Wisconsin this past weekend. I got there Friday evening and parked in the parking garage. The weekend was a blast, and I left on Monday morning. That puts me at about 60 hours or so parked in the garage.

He thought this would be a pretty cheap bill overall.

I wasn’t too worried about the cost, because my friends had parked on Friday evening as well, and left Sunday morning with a cost of only $15. I was expecting nothing more than $30 total for parking.

But when he went to leave, he got quite the shock.

What happened is different. I pull up to the exit and push my ticket in the machine. The machine takes a second and bing—”One hundred twenty-seven dollars, zero cents,” a robot voice informs me. Schwat? $127 bucks?

He’s not sure how he’s going to make it work, so he phones for help.

I had no idea what to do. I didn’t even have that much on my debit card. I couldn’t even leave the parking garage at this point, and when I did, it would cost me an arm and a leg (compared to my income). I called the number for assistance on the exit box (not the little call button but the actual phone number), and a really Wisconsin-sounding guy answers.

But this doesn’t go quite how he expected.

I briefly explain my predicament and the next thing I hear is: “Okay, just pull up to the exit there and hit the little help button. I’ll open ‘er up for ya.” Surprised and confused, I pulled up and hit the help button, and it was like open sesame. The gate just opened and I was home free.

Wisconsin-sounding guy soon makes it clear this was no mistake.

Two seconds later, I get a call from the same number. “Hey there, did ya make it through? Ah, you did, fantashtik! No no, you don’t have to come back and pay, just try not to do it again.”

The parker can hardly contain his gratitude.

I then thanked him a million times, only to be told, “Please sir, if you want me to be happy, tell this all to my wife!” Anyway, it literally saved my wallet, my time, and my day in general.

Looks like he had a guardian angel looking out for him!

What did Reddit think of this wholesome act?

This commenter was also puzzled by the exorbitant amount.

Maybe this parker could have gotten away with not using a parking garage at all.

This user also has a bone to pick with whoever’s in charge of parking in Wisconsin.

This parker half expected to be chased down by security, but instead witnessed an act of kindness he’d never forget.

There’s nothing quite like Midwestern kindness.

