Driver Faced Pressure From An Uninsured Motorist To Take A Cash Deal After A Car Accident, But They Chose To Report The Accident And Avoid Risky Shortcuts Instead

Being in a car accident is stressful enough, but dealing with an uninsured driver adds a whole other layer.

One driver was forced to decide whether to accept cash to cover damages, or do the right thing and report it.

The situation quickly escalated into a tricky ethical challenge.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing a cash deal after a rear-end and filing with my insurance? I was stopped at a red light and got rear-ended. Both cars were drivable.

The other driver said she didn’t have insurance and begged me not to call the police. I didn’t, and I don’t regret it.

We exchanged numbers, and I took photos of her license, plate, and the damage, then we left.

Her husband did too.

Later, her husband called, asking me to keep it off insurance and just get an estimate so he could pay cash.

I said no—I’m filing with my insurer to protect myself. He said if I file, his wife could lose her license. AITA for refusing the cash deal and reporting it even though I didn’t call the cops at the scene?

What a troubling dilemma.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

No one wants to call the police on someone who’s begging you not to, but sometimes it just needs to be done.

This commenter warns the insured driver not to buy the convenient sob story.

If the insured driver agreed to the cash deal, it would almost certainly come back to bite them.

Maybe this woman losing her license would be a positive thing.

Actions have consequences, and sometimes that’s a hard pill to swallow.

