Electronics Store Employee Has A Difficult Coworker Who Is Very Religious, And When They Investigate Ongoing Theft, They Learn It Was Him

Religious hypocrisy is not a new phenomenon, but it can be hard to detect.

A short tale from the stockroom. Many moons ago, I worked for a company you may have heard of but cannot say here. We dealt in high-end electronics.

This isn’t about a customer though. We had this man on staff that was on the team that catered specifically to professional customers – people ordering for their companies, that sort of thing.

He was a huge pain to deal with.

A consummate professional himself! He was very religious, and the self-righteous kind, too. Whenever someone would swear in the back-of-house area, which twenty-somethings (the majority of our staff) tend to do casually and often, he would get livid. Like, super upset. Talk-to-management upset. Our store also had an issue with the Beats brand headphones disappearing and it was our highest liability for shrink. No amount of watching the accessories area like a hawk was helping, either. Management just assumed we weren’t doing our jobs and that’s why shrink was so high. We were constantly lectured about these darn Beats headphones. Our store was also fairly close to the high school, so we just assumed it was kids stealing them.

Turns out, this self-righteous guy that was upset by the occasional four-letter word had been stealing them all along and fencing them for cash. We found out because he just stopped showing up for work one day. You know, because he got arrested. I mean, stealing headphones and reselling them is TOTALLY what Jesus would have done.

